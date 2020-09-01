COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Newest online beauty destination lets shoppers give back to others
Your new online beauty destination for the best in beauty, skincare, and wellness.
Photo Release
(Philstar.com) - September 1, 2020 - 3:30pm

Beauty Scout provides beauty, skincare, wellness and ‘Scout For A Cause’

MANILA, Philippines — As Filipinas turn to online shopping for safety amid these uncertain times, they are always looking for trusted stores with product that suits their needs in various aspects in life.

Today, there is now a one-stop shop for all lifestyle needs. This is Beauty Scout, the newest online destination for well-curated offerings in beauty, skincare and wellness.

Created by a group of people with the desire to help you feel good and achieve your best self through beauty and wellness, a new beauty source was born, where every purchase you make counts.

We've scouted for You the top makeup products, brands and tools—plus all the latest trends—for your beauty needs.
Photo Release

Its roster of products, handpicked for a more holistic approach to beauty, includes cult favorites from Anastasia Beverly Hills and Banila Co, tried and tested must-haves from Marula Beauty and The Ordinary, storied brands like Santa Maria Novella from Italy, and even award-winning wellness essentials like Antipodes carbon-neutral pure water.

Aside from individual items, Beauty Scout has also created Rituals—special bundles and subscriptions of choice products offered at special prices.

Unsure of what products to try or buy? Beauty Scout is also a source for expert features, combined with unbiased opinions based on personal experiences, that help its discerning patrons get past all the white noise in order to make well-informed choices.

We've scouted for you only the best and most trusted products to care for all your skincare concerns.
Photo Release

But what sets Beauty Scout apart from the influx of social media accounts and e-commerce shops selling beauty and wellness products?

It’s the belief that beauty is beyond skin deep and nourishing what’s within is of utmost importance.

Which is why giving back to the community is a big part of its brand values.

Through its initiative Scout For A Cause, help Beauty Scout’s chosen organizations—Bright Faces, iCanServe, STEPS Scholarship Foundation, and Voice of the Free— whenever your purchase from the site.

To get your hands on the latest beauty, skincare, and wellness must-haves—and contribute to a great cause while you shop, visit www.beautyscout.com today.

From September 1 to 15, you can also enjoy P100 off for a minimum spend of P2,000 using the promo code BSPHILSTAR. Terms and conditions apply.

Plus get a chance to win a specially curated Beauty Scout Gift Box worth P5,000 if you register at www.beautyscout.com, follow our Facebook page and share this article, tag @beautyscoutph and five friends. Your post must be set to Public.

 

For more information follow @beautyscoutph on Facebook and Instagram and visit www.beautyscout.com

BEAUTY CAUSE SKINCARE WELLNESS
Philstar
Newest online beauty destination lets shoppers give back to others
Recommended
