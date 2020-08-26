MirÃ¨io Ã  la Maison brings its French and continental fare to your home

COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MY LIPS ARE SEALED...SOMETIMES - Maurice Arcache (The Philippine Star) - August 26, 2020 - 12:00am

Mirèio, Raffles Makati’s elegant brasserie, offers its popular French and continental fare via Mirèio à la Maison, an online delivery and pickup service, dahlings.

Share the love at home with Mirèio à la Maison’s a la carte selection, sharing platters and sous-vide kits. There are also wine-pairing recommendations to accompany the exquisite meals.

The sharing platters feature mouthwatering dishes like USDA prime beef roasted ribeye with rosemary, Porchetta to Perfection, spinach and aged Parmesan lasagna, scampi linguini with lemon creamy butter, Grilled Meat Supreme, Grill-Your-Own All-Meat Platter, and Bespoke Party Canapés.

Scampi Linguini with Lemon Creamy Butter

The set course menu consists of salmon tartare with smoked and fresh salmon served with apples and avocados, a choice between Australian pan-seared grass-fed beef tenderloin or lobster and asparagus penne pasta. For dessert, there’s deconstructed lemon tart with marshmallows, meringue, and lemon gel.

A delicious addition to Mirèio’s online menu is the Sous-vide Kits. Sous-vide is the process of immersing food packed in vacuum or air-tight bags in water with a regulated temperature. This process  preserves the moisture and retains the flavor of the dish. Most importantly, it’s bacteria-free, palanggas. The Sous-vide Kits provide aspiring chefs an opportunity to creatively plate their own dishes. The Mirèio Sous-vide Kits available are Foie Gras and Chocolat Terrine; Braised Lamb Shoulder with a Parmesan Red Wine Sauce served with Creamy Polenta: and Mediterranean Fish Soup Cassolette with a side of saffron aioli, crostini and cheese.

The well-loved salmon tartare at Mirèio

In keeping with this first-class hotel’s commitment to sustainability and Accor’s Planet 21 initiatives, Mirèo’s dishes come in packaging that is environment-friendly.

As always, palanggas, Mirèio comes up with a winner.

Mirèio à la Maison offers delivery and pickup services daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To order, visit mireioatraffles.com, dahlings.

Mirèio à la Maison, Raffles Makati offers Baeri caviar for delivery.
Prime pan-seared beef tenderloin

 

