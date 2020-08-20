COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Jinkee Pacquiao's dream to launch makeup line comes true
Jinkee Pacquiao on Aug. 18, 2020 officially launched her own makeup line “Jinkee Cosmetics."
Jinkee Pacquiao via Instagram
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - August 20, 2020 - 10:39pm

MANILA, Philippines — Not even a global pandemic can put socialite Jinkee Pacquiao’s long-running dream of starting her own cosmetics brand on pause.

The wife of boxing champion and Senator Manny Pacquiao on Tuesday officially launched her own makeup line “Jinkee Cosmetics,” which is said to pack a punch.

 

 

“Two years ago, having my own makeup line was just a dream and a vision. I knew it would take courage and passion to make it happen, and I was prepared to put my heart and soul into it. Today, two years after, that vision has finally become a reality. My newest venture, Jinkee Cosmetics, is finally born. Like a rose in full bloom, now my passion for beauty also yours,” Jinkee posted yesterday.

The makeup line features different shades of liquid matte lipsticks and cream blushes that retail for P645 and P745 respectively on Shopee.

Jinkee cited Proverbs 16:3 in her announcement: "Commit to the LORD whatever you do, and your plans will succeed.”

 

 

 

