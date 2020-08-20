Why skin care matters â€“ even with a face mask on

MANILA, Philippines —The pandemic has greatly impacted everyone, bringing about changes, adjustments, and limitations in our day to day lives. Beyond what we ought to do—and not do—in public, our personal routines have also been affected.

This includes taking care of our skin.

While the wearing of a face mask is a definite must for public health and safety, it can be one of the aggressors of skin problems nowadays.

When grocery shopping, working at the office, or whenever going out of home, masks remain on the face for extensive periods—resulting in a hot and moist feeling. This builds up sweat and oil underneath, which isn’t good for the skin at all.

The result is dry and rough skin, or sometimes a breakout of acne, which some now call as maskne.

Do not be discouraged. You can still always aim for the best version of your skin. Here are the things you need to keep in mind:

It all starts with healthy skin

Wash your face in order to get rid of all the dirt, impurities, and sweat your skin, especially when since you've been wearing a mask for most of the day.

Skin care is also self-care. It’s all about taking care of yourself not just to feel beautiful but ultimately, to have healthy skin from within.

That is why when choosing your skin care products, consider ones that are packed with nutrients, which provide both health and beauty benefits. Take for example Vitamins E, C, B3, B5, B6, and the latest in the anti-aging beauty industry, astaxanthin.

Vitamin E has antioxidant properties that fight free radicals on the skin while simultaneously addressing other skin concerns like pigmentation and acne, as well as reduces fine lines and wrinkles. These can be complemented with additional anti-aging benefits of Vitamins C and B3, B5 and B6.

Lastly, astaxanthin, a type of carotenoid, addresses signs of skin aging by reducing fine lines, lightening dark spots, and preventing sun damage.

Choose vitamin-based skin care

Applying moisturizer on your skin can help retain hydration and address dryness and roughness.

As the old adage says, prevention is better than cure and this is true for skin care as well.

Now’s the perfect time to integrate vitamins to your skin care routine, which immediately targets short-term concerns from wearing of masks, as well as provide long-term benefits of healthier and more beautiful skin:

1. Wash

It’s important to wash your face in order to get rid of all the dirt, impurities, and sweat your skin has collected over the course of the day, especially when you’ve been wearing a mask for most of it. A facial wash with beauty vitamins can also help you nourish the skin to keep it healthy and looking beautiful.

2. Moisturize

Washing your face, while necessary, can sometimes strip your skin of its natural moisture. Hence the need for a proper moisturizer.

Additionally, moisturizing is even more important now that you’re wearing a mask. You see, not only does your mask cause direct friction on your skin, it also traps in humidity, sweat, and oil that lead to drying and irritation.

For this, use a moisturizer with beauty vitamins that help retain hydration, address dryness and roughness, and ultimately achieve a healthy glow.

3. Supplement

As a popular addition to skin care, taking vitamin E supplements help you achieve healthy, beautiful skin from within. Vitamin E not only supports the immune system, it also promotes cell function, combats free radicals, and reduces UV damage.

Myra, every step of the way

Myra has everything you need in a range of products that offers the benefits of beauty vitamins.

To help you with these three important steps, trusted beauty brand Myra has everything you need: a range of products offering the benefits of beauty vitamins.

If you need thorough cleansing after extended wearing of masks, use Myra Smooth Glow Facial Wash. Follow up with Myra Fresh Glow Facial Moisturizer for a lightweight, non-greasy facial moisturizer. Infused with beauty vitamins, the duo nourishes and refreshes the skin.

For an exfoliating effect that eliminates excess oil and dirt, use Myra Whitening Beauty Soap for your body. It contains Vitamin E, a strong antioxidant that protects the skin from aging, as well as Papaya Extracts that gently whiten skin.

Complement it with Myra Classic Moisturizing Vitamin Lotion for a powerful combination of vitamins, as well as a 24-hour Moisture Lock effect for a fast yet lasting rehydration throughout the day.

Lastly, complete your arsenal with beauty ingestives to achieve healthy and youthful skin that lasts.

Para sa skin na kapansin-pansin, take Myra E 400 I.U (d-Alpha Tocopherol), made of natural Vitamin E that acts as a powerful antioxidant promoting tissue renewal of skin that lets you enjoy all the beauty benefits.

For standout beauty in your 40s and beyond, choose Myra Ultimate with astaxanthin, a breakthrough supplement that reduces fine lines and lightens dark spots, promoting collagen production to keep your skin firm and youthful.

Now’s the time to upgrade to a holistic and vitamin-based skin care. Choose Myra Vitamin-Based Skin Care.

