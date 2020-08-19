So much to see and experience at BenCab Museum

There’s so much to see and experience, dahlings, at the BenCab Museum in Baguio.

Here, one can marvel at the collections in the galleries — Cordillera, BenCab, Philippine Contemporary Art, Maestro, Erotica, and Sepia. Changing exhibitions are featured in Gallery Indigo — all day long.

The trés popular Bulol Wall is a two-story-high installation of large Ifugao rice guardians collected over the years. It is one of the most photographed works in the museum, together with BenCab’s black and white “32 Variations on Sabel” glazed-painted on Mariwasa ceramic tiles.

The falls at BenCab Farm and Gardens

BenCab Museum souvenirs items and other interesting finds are also available.

The museum commands a breathtaking view of the BenCab Farm and Gardens, the surrounding mountains, and, on a clear day, the West Philippine Sea and the glorious sunset. An EcoTrail Tour takes guests on a leisurely walk to see generations-old Igorot huts, showcasing the typical indigenous architecture of Ifugao, Kalinga and Bontoc. It has a forest bathing trail (shinrin-yoku) up a hill, and finally to a viewpoint where you can take in a 180-degree view of the museum and the rest of the property.

Café Sabel, which overlooks the forest and duck pond, offers trés fresh and natural food in an ambience that will refresh your palates and feed your soul. The popular arabica/robusta coffee blend, BenCab’s Brew, is a must-try along with other all-time favorites from the café, named after BenCab’s iconic subject.

BenCab Gallery

The museum is a project of the BenCab Art Foundation, a non-stock, non-profit organization that is committed to the promotion of the arts, palanggas, and the preservation, conservation and protection of the environment, as well as the rich culture and traditions of the Cordilleras.

While Baguio and Benguet are still under quarantine, BenCab Museum and Café Sabel are in operation with shorter hours — from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday — and are closed on Monday.

BenCab Museum is at Km. 6 Asin Road, Tuba, Metro Baguio.

“Padao,” an Ifugao boundary or territorial marker

Elisar’s Island Gazebo on the duck pond