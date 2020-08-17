COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Heart Evangelista flaunts P20 'ukay' finds
Heart wearing a look hauled from the 'ukay-ukay' all collectively worth P270.
Heart Evangelista via Instagram, screenshot
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - August 17, 2020 - 5:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — Far from her luxurious signature dresses, Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista proved that a person does not have to spend much to look glamorous.  

In her Instagram account, Heart posted a photo of her wearing an ensemble hauled from the "ukay-ukay" or thrift shop that costs a total of P270. 

 

 

"Ukay-ukay shopping: Sorsogon edition. I completed this look for only P270!" Heart captioned the post. 

In another post, she can be seen wearing a red top worth P20. 

 

 

"Playing dress up with our ukay finds!" she wrote. 

Recently, Heart posted photos of her in Sorsogon to announce her new home decor line featuring handcrafted products from the province. 

"So happy with how my little project turned out. And of course, I made sure to utilize Sorsogon's treasures so our pili curtains are just cherry on top," she said.

She continues to collaborate with the province's artisans to design curtains, placemats, coasters, bags and other fashion and home accessories made from indigenous materials like pili nuts.

Related: Heart Evangelista launches own home decor, air purifier lines

Last year, Heart admitted in a Philstar.com interview that she wore fake jewelry while attending Fashion Weeks abroad.

RELATED: WATCH: Heart Evangelista admits wearing fake jewelry at Fashion Week

