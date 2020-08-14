COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Vice Cosmetics unveils second BT21 collection in brand new formulas
Vice and BT21 are launching an array of limited-edition products that are not only fun to look at, but are perfect for glowing, fresh, everyday looks!
(Philstar.com) - August 14, 2020 - 11:20am

MANILA, Philippines — You’ve probably witnessed the phenomenal launch of the first-ever collection of Vice Cosmetics with BT21 created by LINE Friends last October 2019. The 13-piece collection featured the brand’s best-selling products in exclusive shades.

This year is definitely going to be more fun and exciting as Vice and BT21 are back with a new collection featuring two brand new formulas! They’re launching an array of limited-edition products that are not only fun to look at, but are perfect for glowing, fresh, everyday looks!

First up in the collection is a classic lip tint with a twist. At P195, the four Dewy Tints come in innovative formula that will give you the experience of a lightweight and staining tint. It is fused with the dewy finish of a gloss for that extra fresh, juicy and glowing lips all day.

There are also four Cheeky Blush at P195 each. This collection of smooth, cream-based blushes is packed with buildable and blendable pigments. Its formula is designed to be easy to use for a perfect finish that leaves your cheeks with a natural flush of color.

Vice Cosmetics never fails to surprise us with international standard products while keeping true to its core mission of #GandaForAll—making sure that it is still affordable and a lot of people can buy.

All of these high-quality and high-pigment products are cruelty-free, paraben-free and vegan, and will be exclusively available first on Lazada from August 10 to 12.

From August 7 to 9, pre-order a limited-edition kit that comes with the complete VICE | BT21 collection and a travel pouch, for only P1,495 (from P1,560).

It will be available on BeautyMNL, Zalora and vicecosmetics.com on August 13, Shopee on August 17, and in all Vice Cosmetics stores nationwide starting August 24.

 

For the latest on Vice Cosmetics, follow www.facebook.com/vicecosmetics, www.instagram.com/vicecosmeticsph, and https://twitter.com/vicecosmeticsph.

