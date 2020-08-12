COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Comfy heels you can wear all day long
The Ecco Shape SS20 collection offers heels for dressy and casual affairs.
Comfy heels you can wear all day long
Lai S. Reyes (The Philippine Star) - August 12, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — You can’t put your best foot forward if you can barely walk in your shoes make that high heels. See, I’m not a fan of towering shoes. Whenever I wear them, I wince with every step, feel dizzy and worry about falling.  Well, that was before I tried on a pair of the new Ecco Shape SS20 collection.

Unlike the previous pairs I’ve owned, Ecco Shape mirrors the natural contours of my feet and forms a perfectly solid and lightweight sole, while delivering a finely tuned balance of cushioning and rebound.

The Ecco SS20 collection uses innovative FluidForm technology, which provides exceptional fit and comfort, enabling women to enjoy heels, all day long.

Touted as the world’s most comfy heels, the new Ecco Shape SS20 collection radiates confidence. The Danish brand stays true to its commitment by combining innovative technology and exceptional comfort in each pair of meticulously crafted shoes.

The Ecco Shape range is about heels of all kinds — for dressy and casual events.

Behind the signature and unrivaled comfort of the Ecco Shape SS20 collection lies Ecco FluidForm Direct Comfort Technology. The Ecco Shape heels elegantly shape ankles, elongate legs, and give additional height without compromising comfort.

Stylish and versatile round-toe pump

The collection is crafted from premium leather or textile with a leather inlay sole developed in Ecco’s own tanneries, giving it a refined look.

Ecco has branches at the 3rd level of SM Megamall and on the ground floor, Main Mall of SM Mall of Asia. It has shop-in-shop concepts at SM Store Mall of Asia, SM Store Makati, SM Store North EDSA, SM Store Aura, SM Store Megamall, SM Store Southmall, and SM Store Estancia. Precautionary measures are in place to ensure a safe shopping environment.

This 75-mm. high-heel pump offers a new twist on a classic silhouette. It sits closer to the ground, making it more comfortable than it seems.

Ecco recently launched several channels for a safe and convenient way to shop. Shoppers can call to deliver by joining the Ecco Shoes Philippines Viber community group https://bit.ly/2AJhhtp. Or call to collect item/s at Ecco SM Megamall branch at 0917-8118096 or  8248-0811. Purchase Ecco shoes online through Facebook shop at facebook.com/EccoPH or get connected at @eccoshoesphilippines on Instagram.

Go the distance with Ecco Shape Sculpted 55 Platform Mary Janes

 

