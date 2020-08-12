Three restos at SM Megamall get dotâ€™s â€˜seal of good housekeepingâ€™

Three restos at SM Megamall get dot’s ‘seal of good housekeeping’

The attractive and smart Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat and DTI Secretary Ramon M. Lopez led the inspection of select restaurants at SM Megamall to check compliance with health and safety protocols.

They were joined by Mandaluyong Mayor Carmelita “Menchie” Abalos and welcomed by SM Supermalls’ handsome and bright president Steven Tan.

The VIP guests experienced dining under the new normal at Sunnies Café, popular Manam, and The French Baker, where health and safety protocols were strictly implemented. The menus were available via QR code for contactless ordering and payment. The French Baker’s brilliant Johnlu Koa installed the acrylic dividers on each table to ensure the safety of dine-in guests.

Sam, SM Megamall’s customer service robot

Sunnies Cafe, Manam, and The French Baker were given the “seal of good housekeeping” by the Department of Tourism. The DOT accreditation was presented by Secretary Puyat.

At SM Supermalls, guests are required to wear masks, palanggas. Other safety features include the airport-style security thermal scanning, disinfectant mats, and automatic hand-sanitizer dispensers. Sam, the country’s first ever in-mall customer-service robot, offers a contactless way for customers to find directions and provides mall information about the latest deals, promos and events.

French Baker founder and CEO Johnlu Koa receives the DOT accreditation certificate and sticker.

The Moment Group co-founder and managing partner Eliza Antonino

DOT-NCR regional director Woodrow C. Maquiling Jr. with Tourism regulations chief Victoria Margarita Paje, inspector Benjamin Lopez, Jr., Assistant Secretary Sec. Maria Rica C. Bueno and TDRPIMU NCR head Sharlene Z. Batin