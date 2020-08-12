Three restos at SM Megamall get dotâ€™s â€˜seal of good housekeepingâ€™

The attractive and smart Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat and DTI Secretary Ramon M. Lopez led the inspection of select restaurants at SM Megamall to check compliance with health and safety protocols.
They were joined by Mandaluyong Mayor Carmelita “Menchie” Abalos and welcomed by SM Supermalls’ handsome and bright president Steven Tan.
The VIP guests experienced dining under the new normal at Sunnies Café, popular Manam, and The French Baker, where health and safety protocols were strictly implemented. The menus were available via QR code for contactless ordering and payment. The French Baker’s brilliant Johnlu Koa installed the acrylic dividers on each table to ensure the safety of dine-in guests.
Sunnies Cafe, Manam, and The French Baker were given the “seal of good housekeeping” by the Department of Tourism. The DOT accreditation was presented by Secretary Puyat.
At SM Supermalls, guests are required to wear masks, palanggas. Other safety features include the airport-style security thermal scanning, disinfectant mats, and automatic hand-sanitizer dispensers. Sam, the country’s first ever in-mall customer-service robot, offers a contactless way for customers to find directions and provides mall information about the latest deals, promos and events.
- Latest