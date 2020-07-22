COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
Foodpanda CEO Daniel Marogy hands over to Makati Police officer Bert Redillas a package of groceries.
Photos by Alex Van Hagen For power MAC Center
The giving panda
MY LIPS ARE SEALED...SOMETIMES - Maurice Arcache (The Philippine Star) - July 22, 2020 - 12:00am

In an effort to give back and in celebration of its sixth-year anniversary, Foodpanda, the on-demand food delivery service, donated grocery packages to the local communities in Quezon City, Makati, Taguig, Cebu and Davao.

With the help and dedication of Foodpanda employees and riders, soldiers from the Philippine Army and local government units, Foodpanda, through its fantastic delivery service and shops, distributed thousands of packages containing premium rice, canned goods, instant coffee, instant noodles, and cooking oil to our dedicated frontliners — emergency team responders, quarantine center personnel, garbage collectors and street sweepers.

As COVID-19 restrictions ease, dahlings, they still continue endlessly to serve the needs of families and communities affected by the pandemic as they now deliver groceries and essential items via Foodpanda shops.

Together with the Philippine Army, Foodpanda distributes groceries to essential workers in Taguig City.

“Being on the frontlines of this pandemic and operating through ECQ and GCQ has opened our eyes to the plight of our fellow frontliners. At a time like this, we at Foodpanda believe it’s important to celebrate a milestone by sharing our blessings to these heroes,” said Foodpanda Philippines managing director Daniel Marogy.

Foodpanda continues to address the safety and demands of its customers by providing a wide variety of food and essentials, as well as having a fast, easy and contactless delivery service so people can stay safe at home.

Now you can see they’re doing such a great job. Bravo!

Foodpanda associate repacks donations for distribution to Taguig non-medical frontliners.
Foodpanda associate volunteers repack groceries for distribution in different cities.
This Makati quarantine frontliner was also a recipient of Foodpanda grocery packs.
Foodpanda volunteer rider hands over a grocery pack to a QC resident.
Foodpanda rider hands over a bag of groceries to one of the emergency responders in Makati City.

FOODPANDA
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
1 hour ago
The Ultimate Styles in K-Dramas
By Monique Toda | 1 hour ago
Korean fashion is a thing now. Since the Hallyu Wave, people have taken notice of Korean trends, as seen among K-pop and K-drama...
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
1 hour ago
Uniqlo, right in the palm of your hand
By Therese Jamora-Garceau | 1 hour ago
Now you can shop Uniqlo’s vast selection of over 12,000 styles right from the palm of your hand, as the Japanese global...
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
1 hour ago
How to Make a Better You
By Alexei Villaraza | 1 hour ago
My 130-plus day-lockdown came in phases: March to April felt like the break I’ve been wishing for since 2002 when my...
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
1 day ago
Alex Gonzaga launches makeup collection for ‘new normal’ lifestyle
1 day ago
YouTube star Alex Gonzaga recently launched her first ever collaboration with a local cosmetics brand.
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
5 days ago
Pinoy designer's virtual graduate collection featured in Vogue, New York Times
5 days ago
“The first few weeks after the lockdown was announced was the hardest for me,” shared Macatangay.
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
6 days ago
World Balance changes the way you train with lightweight shoes
6 days ago
Change the way you train and kickstart a healthier lifestyle with the newest lightweight trainers in town, World Balance’s...
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with