The giving panda

In an effort to give back and in celebration of its sixth-year anniversary, Foodpanda, the on-demand food delivery service, donated grocery packages to the local communities in Quezon City, Makati, Taguig, Cebu and Davao.

With the help and dedication of Foodpanda employees and riders, soldiers from the Philippine Army and local government units, Foodpanda, through its fantastic delivery service and shops, distributed thousands of packages containing premium rice, canned goods, instant coffee, instant noodles, and cooking oil to our dedicated frontliners — emergency team responders, quarantine center personnel, garbage collectors and street sweepers.

As COVID-19 restrictions ease, dahlings, they still continue endlessly to serve the needs of families and communities affected by the pandemic as they now deliver groceries and essential items via Foodpanda shops.

Together with the Philippine Army, Foodpanda distributes groceries to essential workers in Taguig City.

“Being on the frontlines of this pandemic and operating through ECQ and GCQ has opened our eyes to the plight of our fellow frontliners. At a time like this, we at Foodpanda believe it’s important to celebrate a milestone by sharing our blessings to these heroes,” said Foodpanda Philippines managing director Daniel Marogy.

Foodpanda continues to address the safety and demands of its customers by providing a wide variety of food and essentials, as well as having a fast, easy and contactless delivery service so people can stay safe at home.

Now you can see they’re doing such a great job. Bravo!

Foodpanda associate repacks donations for distribution to Taguig non-medical frontliners.

Foodpanda associate volunteers repack groceries for distribution in different cities.

This Makati quarantine frontliner was also a recipient of Foodpanda grocery packs.

Foodpanda volunteer rider hands over a grocery pack to a QC resident.