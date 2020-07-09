COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
From left: Jinkee Pacquiao is seen wearing Gucci pajamas and Chanel sandals. Jinkee's photograph of matching 'his and hers' Louis Vuitton and Hermès bicycles
Jinkee Pacquiao via Instagram
Agot Isidro pleads 'sensitivity' from Jinkee Pacquiao after luxury bikes post
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - July 9, 2020 - 4:56pm

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Agot Isidro is asking socialite Jinkee Pacquiao to read the room after the latter posted a photograph of matching "his and hers" Louis Vuitton and Hermès bicycles at the height of the country’s coronavirus crisis.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

His and Hers ????????‍??

A post shared by jinkeepacquiao (@jinkeepacquiao) on


“Alam namin na marami kayong pera. At kung ano ang gusto ninyong gawin sa pera na yun, wala kaming pakialam. Pero marami rin ang walang trabaho at nagkukumahog humanap ng pera para may pakain sa kanilang pamilya. Puwede ba, konting sensitivity man lang?” Agot tweeted Thursday morning.

The actress ended her post with the hashtag “#nouveau,” short for nouveau riche and implying ostentation on the part of the Pacquiao matriarch.

 

 

Jinkee is famously known as the wife of the eighth-richest athlete of the decade and second-richest senator in the 18th Congress, Manny Pacquiao, who declared a net worth of P3,005,808,000 in his 2018 statements of assets, liabilities and net worth (SALN).

She was previously seen sporting a lockdown #OOTD (outfit of the day) consisting of Gucci pajamas and Chanel sandals that are collectively valued at almost P250,000.

Related: Jinkee Pacquiao sports lockdown #OoTD worth nearly P250K

