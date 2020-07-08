Color me pretty

MANILA, Philippines — Fashion that’s out of the box. That’s what Colorbox promises in its latest collection, carrying four concepts at once: Fashion Jeans, Fashion City, Country Fashion and Best Buy Tees.

With designs that are more trendy, edgy, and fashionable, the Fashion Jeans collection is not your usual Sunday dress, but frocks accented with feminine laces and ruffles.

The Fashion City collection has an edgy style-themed name: The Digital Y2K. It is dominated by monochrome colors, like white and black, neon colors and pink, yet fun and full of energy.

Themed “New Renaissance Style,” the Country Fashion collection features an embroidered-sleeve blouse, printed blouse, balloon blouse, white leg pants, shorts with frills, printed dress and knit cardigan in white and soft blue.

Print-cess charming: The Country Fashion collection consists of embroidered and printed tops, pants, shorts with frills, printed dresses (P1,298) and knit cardigans in white and soft blue.

Best Buy Tees boasts a wide selection of graphic tees and sweaters.

Colorbox offers a range of products and accessories that allow you to express your style.

Colorbox is exclusively distributed by Cinderella Marketing Corporation.

