COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
Tee-rific: Colorbox's Best Buy Tees collection features graphic tees (P299), sweaters and jogger pants (P799). Available at Cinderella.
Color me pretty
Lai S. Reyes (The Philippine Star) - July 8, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Fashion that’s out of the box. That’s what Colorbox promises in its latest collection, carrying four concepts at once: Fashion Jeans, Fashion City, Country Fashion and Best Buy Tees.

With designs that are more trendy, edgy, and fashionable, the Fashion Jeans collection is not your usual Sunday dress, but frocks accented with feminine laces and ruffles.

The Fashion City collection has an edgy style-themed name: The Digital Y2K. It is dominated by monochrome colors, like white and black, neon colors and pink, yet fun and full of energy.

Themed “New Renaissance Style,” the Country Fashion collection features an embroidered-sleeve blouse, printed blouse, balloon blouse, white leg pants, shorts with frills, printed dress and knit cardigan in white and soft blue.

Print-cess charming: The Country Fashion collection consists of embroidered and printed tops, pants, shorts with frills, printed dresses (P1,298) and knit cardigans in white and soft blue.

Best Buy Tees boasts a wide selection of graphic tees and sweaters.

Colorbox offers a range of products and accessories that allow you to express your style.

Colorbox is exclusively distributed by Cinderella Marketing Corporation.

For updates, follow Colorbox on Facebook and Instagram at @colorboxphilippines.

Jean-ius: The Fashion Jeans collection is about unique dresses accented with laces and ruffles. (Dress, P1,298, available at Cinderella.)
Red alert: The Fashion City collection is dominated by monochrome colors, like white and black, neon colors and pink. (Skirt, P998)

 

FASHION
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
49 minutes ago
City of Dreams Manila donates P150M in food relief & PPE for frontliners
By Maurice Arcache | 49 minutes ago
City of Dreams Manila, through its charitable arm Melco Resorts Foundation, donated P150 million in food relief and PPE for...
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
49 minutes ago
Color me pretty
By Lai S. Reyes | 49 minutes ago
Fashion that’s out of the box. That’s what Colorbox promises in its latest collection, carrying four concepts...
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
1 day ago
Why super rich fashionistas are not crying for Paris shows
By Gersende Rambourg | 1 day ago
One very select group of fashionistas were not crying into their cocktails when the Paris fashion shows were cancelled because...
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
1 day ago
First-ever online Paris Fashion Week clicks off
By Fiachra Gibbons | 1 day ago
Paris haute couture and men's fashion weeks have been rolled into one, with labels making films to showcase their clothes...
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
1 day ago
The Icon Clinic: How to achieve glowing, youthful face at home
1 day ago
The Icon Clinic has some quick and practical ways to treat or lessen beauty dilemmas using products already at home or readily...
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
4 days ago
Blooming because in-love? KC Concepcion spills secrets behind trending beauty photos
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 days ago
Here are some notes from KC’s personal beauty philosophy that could suit everyone.
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with