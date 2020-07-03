Blooming because in-love? KC Concepcion spills secrets behind trending beauty photos

MANILA, Philippines — Is KC Concepcion blooming because she is in-love?

During the “Beauty is Boundless” Wednesday Instagram Live event co-organized by Shiseido and Rustan’s, the first Filipina ambassador of Japanese personal care company Shiseido may not be able to open up about her love life, but the 35-year-old bared some secrets behind her timeless visuals that continue to appeal to Filipinos in and out of her showbiz hiatus.

Here are some notes from KC’s personal beauty philosophy that could suit everyone.

Skincare first, makeup second

KC admitted that she abides by this rule foremost.

“It's only because if your skin is not conditioned in the best possible way then no matter how great your makeup products are... it won't look as good as it can look because the basis, the foundation of everything is the skin. So I like keeping my skin bright, dewy, I just like to make it smooth and really take care of it.”

Don’t take anyone’s word for it

Just as beauty is in the eye of the beholder, every product gives different results for the person applying it.

“You know even if people rave about a certain product, it doesn't mean that it's going to be good for you. You have to really try it for yourself. And so in that sense, it's an investment. A lot of people will say 'this product is amazing,' but sometimes it doesn't work for everyone. So you have to find what really works for you,” KC advised.

When in doubt, go natural

Conversely, the singer-actress said that sometimes, it’s about what you choose not to do.

“I think being natural is one of the best gifts you can give yourself. And not to be pressured to put on so much makeup all the time. And not to be pressured to dress up a certain way all the time,” she opined.

“There's so many things going on in the world right now that we just kind of want to really be a little simpler in a really cool way. There's something very, very interesting about being yourself. And being yourself... can also just mean being good to yourself and being kind to yourself.”

RELATED: 'Kinikilig ako': KC Concepcion confirms having 'happy' love life

KC Concepcion defies beauty standards as global brand’s first Filipina face