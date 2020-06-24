COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Rosa Aboitiz, Chicho Posadas, Tonico Manahan and Nening Manahan
Alex Van Hagen powered by MAC Center
Tea and online sympathy at León Gallery
MY LIPS ARE SEALED...SOMETIMES - Maurice Arcache (The Philippine Star) - June 24, 2020 - 12:00am

It seems so long ago that Manila was in a social whirl. One of my most favorite occasions is not an ornate ball or even a trendy cocktail party; it happens to be the old-fashioned but yet so au courant tea party.

The occasion for this very proper “high tea” was one of León Gallery’s online auctions, which, when you think of the current COVID-19 crisis, is exactly where all of us are headed — and that is, palanggas, straight to the internet.

International travelers Rosa Aboitiz and Chicho Posadas of Madrid were among the first to arrive.

Trickie Lopa, Paul Campos

Effervescent tandem Lizzy Santos Razon and Gina Tabuena Godinez were seen in conversation with lifestyle maven Pepito Albert.

Also present were the gallery’s favorite cohorts, including Lisa Guerrero Nakpil, legal eagle Tonico Manahan and men-about-town Derek Flores (with constant companion Melot Sunga) and furniture czar Tim Tan. Designer-to-the-stars Paolo del Rosario was brimming with stories told to real estate mogul Paul Campos.

León Gallery owner Jaime Ponce de Leon, Linda Panlilio
Gina Tabuena Godinez, Pepito Albert, Lizzie Razon
Bambi Harper, Lorie Reynoso, Cecile Reynoso, Marilou Prieto
Louie Cruz
Tim Tan
Reggie Aguinaldo, Frannie Jacinto, Marla Sison Cimma

 

