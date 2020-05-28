Mark Bumgarner rolls out COVID-themed fashion line for pre-order

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity fashion designer Mark Bumgarner officially launched "The Armor Project," his brand's tailor-made response to the ongoing novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis.

The clothing line features six distinct looks that reimagine bomber hoodies, Haley jackets, joggers and jumpsuits in the time of corona.



As of writing, these are made available in small, medium and large sizes and range from chic floral print to metallic color variations of army green, black, maroon, violet and white.



Sold separately are washable, non-medical grade face masks "made with 4 layers of fabrication, including a pocket for tissue which you can replace as needed."



If the COVID-19 collection seems familiar, Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista last week showcased the very Haley Jacket maroon dress conceived by Mark.



“The Armor Project is our response to the crisis. It is an initiative for the brand and the people behind the studio. It is our way of supporting our beloved industry while showing resilience and adapting to the New Normal,” Mark posted on social media.