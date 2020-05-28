Mark Bumgarner rolls out COVID-themed fashion line for pre-order

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity fashion designer Mark Bumgarner officially launched "The Armor Project," his brand's tailor-made response to the ongoing novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis.
The clothing line features six distinct looks that reimagine bomber hoodies, Haley jackets, joggers and jumpsuits in the time of corona.
The Armor Project Look 1 Mamba Bomber Hoodie and Joggers Set (Unisex) in black and white.
The Armor Project Look 2 Haley Jacket dress in maroon, black, army green.
The Armor Project Look 3 Devon Jumpsuit (Unisex) in army green, black, and maroon.
As of writing, these are made available in small, medium and large sizes and range from chic floral print to metallic color variations of army green, black, maroon, violet and white.
The Armor Project Look 4 Memphis Bomber Jacket and Joggers Set in floral print.
The Armor Project Look 5 Rockett Bomber Jacket and Joggers Set in violet, army green, and black.
The Armor Project Look 6 Clyde Jumpsuit in army green, and black.
Sold separately are washable, non-medical grade face masks "made with 4 layers of fabrication, including a pocket for tissue which you can replace as needed."
Part of The Armor Project are our sustainable face masks. Made from repurposed fabric which were part of our previous collections.it is made with 4 layers of fabrication,including a pocket for tissue which you can replace as needed. Our masks are totally washable and non-medical grade.
If the COVID-19 collection seems familiar, Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista last week showcased the very Haley Jacket maroon dress conceived by Mark.
“The Armor Project is our response to the crisis. It is an initiative for the brand and the people behind the studio. It is our way of supporting our beloved industry while showing resilience and adapting to the New Normal,” Mark posted on social media.
