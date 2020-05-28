YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
Clyde Jumpsuit and Rockett Bomber Jacket and Joggers Set from fashion designer Mark Bumgarner's new clothing line "The Armor Project."
Mark Bumgarner via Instagram, screenshot
Mark Bumgarner rolls out COVID-themed fashion line for pre-order
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - May 28, 2020 - 1:56pm

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity fashion designer Mark Bumgarner officially launched "The Armor Project," his brand's tailor-made response to the ongoing novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis.

The clothing line features six distinct looks that reimagine bomber hoodies, Haley jackets, joggers and jumpsuits in the time of corona.
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of writing, these are made available in small, medium and large sizes and range from chic floral print to metallic color variations of army green, black, maroon, violet and white.
 

 

 

 

 

 

Sold separately are washable, non-medical grade face masks "made with 4 layers of fabrication, including a pocket for tissue which you can replace as needed."


If the COVID-19 collection seems familiar, Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista last week showcased the very Haley Jacket maroon dress conceived by Mark.
 

 

“The Armor Project is our response to the crisis. It is an initiative for the brand and the people behind the studio. It is our way of supporting our beloved industry while showing resilience and adapting to the New Normal,” Mark posted on social media.

COVID-19 HEART EVANGELISTA MARK BUMGARNER NEW NORMAL NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
22 hours ago
Mayon Volcano dress fashioned just for Catriona Gray's wax figure
By Ratziel San Juan | 22 hours ago
The Pampanga-based designer crafted an "exclusive replica" just as good as the original for Catriona’s wax double.
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
1 day ago
Uniqlo reopens with Billie Eilish-Takashi Murakami collaboration collection
1 day ago
Japanese apparel brand Uniqlo will launch a limited-edition collaboration between American musician Billie Eilish and contemporary...
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
1 day ago
‘My universe has turned Filipino,’ says Lesley Mobo
By Millet M. Mananquil | 1 day ago
The London-based design genius says he found Paradise in the Aklan village he was itching to leave 21 years ago.
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
2 days ago
Life After Lockdown: Fashion and beauty brands try to win back shoppers, plan for the long-term
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 days ago
“In these uncertain times, and as members of this global community, it is more clear than ever that we are all connected...
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
6 days ago
Jeffree Star explains 'untimely' release of 'Cremated' makeup collection amid COVID-19 pandemic
By Ratziel San Juan | 6 days ago
Sold separately at $18 is "The Gloss," which includes "Heaven's Gate," "Funeral Parlor," "Coroner's Kiss" and "Six Feet ...
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
8 days ago
Korean drama ‘The World of the Married’ sparkles with Tiffany
By Millet M. Mananquil | 8 days ago
For the past eight weeks, Korean drama viewers have been eagerly watching the top-rated The World of the Married.
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with