Mak Tumang on May 25, 2020 posted the original and near-identical replica of the Mayon Volcano-inspired gown he designed for Miss Universe 2018.
Mak Tumang via Instagram, screen grab
Mayon Volcano dress fashioned just for Catriona Gray's wax figure
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - May 27, 2020 - 5:03pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Madame Tussauds wax figure of Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray would not have the same “universal” appeal of its muse without a touch of her Philippine roots.

Fortunately, the wax statue will get its own royal treatment from none other than bridal and evening gown designer Mak Tumang, the genius behind Catriona’s signature Mayon Volcano-inspired dress.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Just an iconic crowning moment to brighten up your Monday. ? What is your favorite #MissUniverse memory in history?

A post shared by Miss Universe (@missuniverse) on


The Pampanga-based designer crafted an "exclusive replica" just as good as the original for Catriona’s double.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Lava gown goes to Iloilo Iloilo Designers Week 2019 Marriott Courtyard Iloilo Hotel Lobby November 24, 2019

A post shared by Mak Tumang (@maktumang) on


"SPOT THE DIFFERENCE," he posted along with a shot of the original and its carbon copy.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

SPOT THE DIFFERENCE exclusive replica for Madame Tussauds #offtolondon????????

A post shared by Mak Tumang (@maktumang) on


The museum first announced on Catriona's 26th birthday back in January that she will be the latest to join a handful of Filipinos with their own wax replica.

“I am so excited to see the final figure and be a part of this special event! To unveil the figure in my home country with my fans watching is another dream come true,” Catriona said in a statement released by the museum.

