Mayon Volcano dress fashioned just for Catriona Gray's wax figure

MANILA, Philippines — The Madame Tussauds wax figure of Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray would not have the same “universal” appeal of its muse without a touch of her Philippine roots.

Fortunately, the wax statue will get its own royal treatment from none other than bridal and evening gown designer Mak Tumang, the genius behind Catriona’s signature Mayon Volcano-inspired dress.



The Pampanga-based designer crafted an "exclusive replica" just as good as the original for Catriona’s double.



"SPOT THE DIFFERENCE," he posted along with a shot of the original and its carbon copy.



The museum first announced on Catriona's 26th birthday back in January that she will be the latest to join a handful of Filipinos with their own wax replica.

Happy birthday @catrionaelisa!



On this special day of hers, we have a special announcement to make! Her image will be immortalised in Madame Tussauds and unveiling will take place in her home country and her figure will be touring to Singapore, Bangkok and Hong Kong respectively pic.twitter.com/E4uoeQM9oz — Madame Tussauds Singapore (@MTsSingapore) January 6, 2020

“I am so excited to see the final figure and be a part of this special event! To unveil the figure in my home country with my fans watching is another dream come true,” Catriona said in a statement released by the museum.