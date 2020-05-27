YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
From left: Billie Eilish, Takashi Murakami
Lash Music LLC, RK via Uniqlo/Released
Uniqlo reopens with Billie Eilish-Takashi Murakami collaboration collection
(Philstar.com) - May 27, 2020 - 10:27am

MANILA, Philippines (As released) — Japanese apparel brand Uniqlo will launch a limited-edition collaboration between American musician Billie Eilish and contemporary artist Takashi Murakami.

The UT (Uniqlo T-Shirt) collection will showcase the artistic perspectives of the two through graphics combining their unique styles, which were exclusively designed for the brand. The sensibilities of the contemporary artist and musician, each prolific at the highest level worldwide, have been fused together through fashion, in turn providing us with new discoveries in each of their visions. 

With UT, the brand aims to constantly innovate the basic t-shirt to produce the perfect tee for every occasion. Every piece is carefully crafted with the highest quality material and thoughtfully designed, bringing comfort and style to its wearers. With various colors, cuts, and style options, the brand offers a collection of staple tops through the its t-shirt collection.

As more stores reopen in the Philippines, the label assures customers that safety measures are followed. These include requiring everyone to wear masks at all times and encouraging social distancing inside the stores, taking staff and shoppers' temperature and not allowing those with temperature of 37.6 degrees and above to enter; allowing only a limited number of people to enter the stores; and frequently disinfecting stores and stocks. Staff are also required to always wash hands, gargle and disinfect their fingers.

Related: Life After Lockdown: Fashion and beauty brands try to win back shoppers, plan for the long-term

Born 1962 in Tokyo, Japan, Murakami is founder and president of Kaikai Kiki Co., Ltd., an art production and management company. He has held solo exhibitions at major art institutions around the globe and is widely known for his high-profile projects with luxury and streetwear fashion brands as well as collaborations with musicians. Also active as a director of films and animation, Murakami directed Eilish's 2019 music video "you should see me in a crown."

Meanwhile, Eilish released her double platinum debut album "When We All Fall Asleep, Wher Do We Go?" in March 2019. The Album of The Year full-length debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in the US as well as 17 additional countries around the world upon release.

She scored her first No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 and at Top 40 radio with Song and Record of the Year "bad guy." The album was the highest-selling debut compilation of 2019 and biggest North American debut of the decade (male, female or group), hitting No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album charts for an additional 2 non-consecutive weeks since its release. The album was written, produced and recorded entirely by Eilish and fellow multi-Grammy Award winning brother Finneas in their childhood home in Highland Park, Los Angeles.

