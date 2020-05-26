Life After Lockdown: Fashion and beauty brands try to win back shoppers, plan for the long-term

Philstar.com's Life After Lockdown is a compendium of references on Filipinos' shift to a new normalcy during a coronavirus pandemic.

MANILA, Philippines — As cities reopen one after another after half of the world's population spent time on lockdown, getting new clothes are understandably not on people's list of urgent priorities. Fashion's near future looked bleak but self-care emerged more valued, opening opportunities for the beauty industry, particularly skin and personal care.

Designers and fashion brands redirected labor and other resources toward the production of personal protective equipment (PPEs), alcohol and other sanitizers with decline for new clothes.

Nurse Adrian Pe and Michael Leyva, both designers, volunteered their production lines to produce and donate PPEs.

Avel Bacudio started selling designer face masks online.

Dennis Lustico ventured into designing laboratory gowns for medical front liner clients.

Rajo Laurel is among those who welcomed commissions for PPEs.

Luxury brands like Zegna Group, Yves Saint Laurent, Gucci and Balenciaga dedicated their production facilities to manufacturing PPEs.

Filipino-owned fashion retailers: Bench focused on producing more Alcogel, its brand of hand sanitizers, for donation and selling in supermarkets, while Penshoppe similarly manufactured PPEs for donation.

Sunnies Specs Optical pivoted to crafting medical-grade goggles as part of the PPEs for front liners.

Malls were forced to close as quarantines were enforced, but these centers of Filipinos' weekend and after-work life popped up online to sell and deliver to customers.

SM re-opened its Youth, Men and Woman brands for contactless transactions and focusing on offering PPEs, essential clothing needs such as underwear, sleepwear and loungewear, active wear for staying fit at home, and protective outdoor pieces like shirts, jackets and hoodies to equip individuals who have to leave home for important errands.

Rustan’s also re-activated its online store and delivery services but with focus on self-care items. A wider range of products from top brands in fashion, fine jewelry, home, beauty and kids are available for purchase now but will be scheduled for delivery after the enhanced community quarantine has been lifted.

Online sellers and salons try to assure clients and customers that personnel observe proper sanitation and social distancing in their physical establishments.

Online fashion and beauty retailers on Lazada said its delivery personnel are required to wear facemasks and gloves, but it also advised customers to sanitize deliveries upon receiving them. Cashless transactions or online payments are still preferred over cash-on-delivery.

In areas covered by the general community quarantine, salons are required to be regularly sanitized. Clients are adviced to book for their schedule in advance instead of walking in to avoid overcrowding in shops. Salon employees also wear masks and gloves to reassure customers, who are similarly not allowed to enter without masks. If customers are not able to settle their payments payment via cashless modes or online, they are are asked to place their payments in a box to avoid hand-to-hand contact. Some salons also set up plastic screens around cashiers.

Many salon professionals opt to go on-site to service COVID-19 front liners by appointment, while salons also opened online skills training.

Product testing in shops are temporarily not allowed while beauty consultants in pop-up stores and stalls will no longer provide free makeovers. Beauty counters and tools will be regularly disinfected.

Major fashion events like the Red Charity Gala are postponed for next year, while the much-awaited Met Gala moved indoors in an untypical way: by getting social media influencers and designers involved. Italy will stage its first digital Milan Fashion Week in July, as the luxury fashion sector struggles to rebound.

More sustainable solutions are favored as the fashion industry plans for the long-term.