Jeffree Star explains 'untimely' release of 'Cremated' makeup collection amid COVID-19 pandemic

MANILA, Philippines — Makeup entrepreneur Jeffree Star’s controversial new product “The Cremated Collection” will not be laid to rest despite public backlash owing to the release coinciding with the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) global pandemic.

Described by the beauty influencer as a “gothic neutral dream,” the Cremated eyeshadow palette and collection retails for $58 and features 24 shades, with several monochrome swatches sampled by Jeffree through his YouTube channel.

Sold separately at $18 is "The Gloss," which includes "Heaven's Gate," "Funeral Parlor," "Coroner's Kiss" and "Six Feet Under."

Some cosmetic consumers, however, are not feeling Jeffree’s embalming fantasy, describing it as “insensitive” in the face of more than 300,000 COVID-19 fatalities worldwide.

Notwithstanding, the collection is set to push through today, according to the Jeffree Star Cosmetics website.

The top-paid vlogger said that Cremated was conceived long before the coronavirus health crisis, explaining that the release initially slated for a Spring 2020 release had already been pushed back and could “expire” if shelved longer.

In lieu of a eulogy, Jeffree made the following statement in a YouTube video to move on from the issue and affirm that Cremated will stay.