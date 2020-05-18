Lacoste celebrates 200K masks produced for COVID-19 frontliners

MANILA, Philippines (As released) — Today, Lacoste celebrates the symbolic milestone of 200,000 masks having been produced.

Since March 23, a hundred volunteer craftspeople have been working every day in the French fashion brand's factories in France and in Argentina to produce masks, used to protect those most exposed in this unprecedented health crisis.

"They are our pride and joy. They devote their time and energy to the production of these masks, which have become mandatory if we wish to resume a normal life," the company said in a statement sent to Philstar.com.

"Thanks to this commitment in our factories in Troyes, the birthplace of the Brand, and in Argentina, these 200,000 masks have been distributed to local communities and stakeholders."

With the gradual resumption of activity, they will continue to devote part of their time and energy to producing these masks, which have become essential to protect people. Two production lines in the French factory will remain in operation for as long as the health situation requires.

Since the very first polo was created in 1933, Lacoste relies on its authentic sportive roots to spring optimism and elegance on the world thanks to a unique and original lifestyle for women, men and children. With a vision to be the leading player in the premium casual wear market, the crocodile-logo brand is today present in 120 countries through a selective distribution network. Two of the brand's items are sold every second in the world.

In the Philippines, the brand is exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists Inc., and is also located at Central Square in Bonifacio High Street Central, Alabang Town Center, Eastwood Mall, Estancia in Capitol Commons, Fairview Terraces, Gateway Mall and Greenbelt 3, among others.

