Jinkee Pacquiao sports lockdown #OoTD worth nearly P250K

MANILA, Philippines — The cliché of rich teleserye characters donning designer gowns and matching red stilettos has got it all wrong.

Socialite Jinkee Pacquiao recently proved that the Philippines’ more affluent citizens still have their own “pambahay” garb.

In an Instagram post, the 41-year-old is blooming as ever while drinking a Belo Collagen Melon Smoothie.

She is seen sporting Gucci pajamas and Chanel sandals that are collectively valued at almost P250,000.

Jinkee is famously known as the wife of the eighth-richest athlete of the decade and second-richest senator in the 18th Congress, Manny Pacquiao, who declared a net worth of P3,005,808,000 in his 2018 statements of assets, liabilities and net worth (SALN).

She can definitely afford to look this beautiful at home.

Based on figures from luxury fashion retail site Farfetch, the Italian-made Gucci invite stamp silk shirt Jinkee wore costs HK$20,900 (around P135,000) while the counterpart pants are worth $1,237 (around P62,000).

Straight from Gucci’s Spring-Summer 2018 line, the set features a black-and-white ribbon trim that accentuates the 100% silk twill shirt's front pockets and sleeves, all shaped into a comfortable silhouette perfect for daily wear.

Meanwhile, the suggested retail price of the gold-laminated lambskin mules, straight from the Chanel website, stands at a whopping $1,025 (around P51,000).

Paraphrasing a line from the now-defunct fashion-themed drama series “Magkaribal,” Jinkee’s catchphrase should definitely be: “You want war? I’ll give you war. Sabihin mo lang kung saan at kailan (Just say when and where). I’ll be there in my gold-laminated lambskin mules.”