In Photos: #MetGalaChallenge looks that brought the party home

MANILA, Philippines — The doors of the Met Gala, an affair normally exclusive to stars and fashion's biggest names, flew open this year for the public after the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic postponed the May event.

International fashion magazine Vogue thought it a waste to let the moment go by and sought to make the occasion inclusive through the #MetGalaChallenge, where Instagram users were invited to recreate some of the most iconic looks that ever graced the red carpet.

The internet certainly did not disappoint.

Armed only with available fabric, household materials and do-it-yourself genius, the sartorially-gifted produced these fashion iterations Vogue found presentable enough to showcase to the world.

Do you recognize any of their inspirations?

