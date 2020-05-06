In Photos: #MetGalaChallenge looks that brought the party home

MANILA, Philippines — The doors of the Met Gala, an affair normally exclusive to stars and fashion's biggest names, flew open this year for the public after the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic postponed the May event.
International fashion magazine Vogue thought it a waste to let the moment go by and sought to make the occasion inclusive through the #MetGalaChallenge, where Instagram users were invited to recreate some of the most iconic looks that ever graced the red carpet.
To commemorate what would have been the 2020 #MetGala on May 4—the event has been postponed indefinitely this year—Vogue and @theebillyporter have teamed up on a new fashion challenge that aims to bring the ball’s fashion-forward spirit to life. The #MetGalaChallenge, which is on now through May 3, calls for Instagram users to re-create their favorite #MetGala red carpet looks at home–and in our humble opinion, the wild and wonderful possibilities are endless! Tap the link in our bio for some incredible past #MetGala looks begging to be recreated. Above: @badgalriri photographed by @danrobertsstudio; @caradelevingne, @michaelbjordan and @jaredleto photographed by @coreytenold, and @karolinakurkova.
The internet certainly did not disappoint.
Today is the first Monday in May, which is when the annual #MetGala usually takes place. This year’s affair, which would have been themed #MetAboutTime, may have been placed on hiatus, but the absence of fashion’s biggest event of the year didn’t stop fans from channelling its fabulous spirit. The #MetGalaChallenge, started by Vogue and @theebillyporter, invited @Instagram users to revive some of their favorite red carpet looks of the past at home—and the results certainly did not disappoint. Here, we've rounded up just a few of our favorites; tap the link in our bio to see more.
Over the past week, #MetGalaChallenge participants recreated their favorite past #MetGala looks, DIY’ing their own ensembles that are worthy of their very own paparazzi flashbulbs. It was no easy feat, considering how many stores are closed. Here, we are highlighting some of our favorites; tap the link in our bio to see more inventive #MetGalaChallenge ensembles.
Armed only with available fabric, household materials and do-it-yourself genius, the sartorially-gifted produced these fashion iterations Vogue found presentable enough to showcase to the world.
Do you recognize any of their inspirations?
