Lady Gaga's iconic four looks at the Met Gala 2019 were recreated by Instagram user @crescentshay as part of the #MetGalaChallenge.
@crescentshay via Instagram
In Photos: #MetGalaChallenge looks that brought the party home
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - May 6, 2020 - 2:26pm

MANILA, Philippines — The doors of the Met Gala, an affair normally exclusive to stars and fashion's biggest names, flew open this year for the public after the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic postponed the May event.

Related: Met Gala at home: Vogue opens red carpet to everyone on lockdown

International fashion magazine Vogue thought it a waste to let the moment go by and sought to make the occasion inclusive through the #MetGalaChallenge, where Instagram users were invited to recreate some of the most iconic looks that ever graced the red carpet.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

To commemorate what would have been the 2020 #MetGala on May 4—the event has been postponed indefinitely this year—Vogue and @theebillyporter have teamed up on a new fashion challenge that aims to bring the ball’s fashion-forward spirit to life. The #MetGalaChallenge, which is on now through May 3, calls for Instagram users to re-create their favorite #MetGala red carpet looks at home–and in our humble opinion, the wild and wonderful possibilities are endless! Tap the link in our bio for some incredible past #MetGala looks begging to be recreated. Above: @badgalriri photographed by @danrobertsstudio; @caradelevingne, @michaelbjordan and @jaredleto photographed by @coreytenold, and @karolinakurkova.

A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine) on

The internet certainly did not disappoint. 

 

Armed only with available fabric, household materials and do-it-yourself genius, the sartorially-gifted produced these fashion iterations Vogue found presentable enough to showcase to the world.

Do you recognize any of their inspirations?

Vogue via Instagram
Vogue via Instagram
Vogue via Instagram
Vogue via Instagram
Vogue via Instagram
Vogue via Instagram
Vogue via Instagram
Vogue via Instagram
Vogue via Instagram
Vogue via Instagram; AFP/Getty Images/John Lamparski

 

