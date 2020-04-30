Met Gala at home: Vogue opens red carpet to everyone on lockdown

MANILA, Philippines — After Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour declared last month that New York's Met Gala would be postponed over the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, the international fashion magazine recently opened the usually exclusive, stars-only gala to everyone stuck at home due to lockdowns.

"Due to the unavoidable and responsible decision by the Metropolitan Museum to close its doors, 'About Time,' and the opening night gala, will be postponed to a later date," the head of the fashion magazine's American edition said in a post on Vogue's website.

This year's edition of the sartorially-focused exhibition is to explore "About Time: Fashion and Duration," and was as usual set to open with a star-studded bash the first Monday in May. This year, it was supposed to be held on May 4.

But while the gala has been halted on the red carpet, Vogue decided to still push through by opening the gala to everyone through the “Met Gala Challenge” in collaboration with “Pose” star Billy Porter.

“The task is simple: recreate your favorite red carpet look from a past Met Gala at home. Which ensemble you replicate, and what you use to make it, is entirely up to you—think outside of the box,” Vogue said on Instagram.

To take part in the challenge, one can post on Instagram a red carpet look recreated from a past Met Gala look, with the hashtag #MetGalaChallenge. Deadline for posting is on May 3. Porter and Vogue will select the winners and announce them on May 4 on the magazine’s website and Instagram page.

"Like everyone else, I have been experiencing this COVID-19 crisis as a series of hurtling developments, where one never knows quite what each new day will bring," Wintour wrote on Instagram. — Reports from Agence France-Presse

