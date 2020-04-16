ALLURE
Broadcaster Korina Sanchez
Belo Medical Group/Released
'Who’s afraid of 50?': Korina Sanchez gives 5 tips for graceful aging
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 16, 2020 - 4:55pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya TV host Korina Sanchez gave an advice for people who are afraid to become 50 years old.

In her Instagram account, the “Rated K” host said she received positive feedback from people who were shocked that she is already past 50 years old.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

?Who’s afraid of 50? Received so much positive feedback from the Deanna birthday greeting the other day where people were “shocked” I'm “50”. Mga friends, I'm past 50 and there now is GOOGLE. Hindi na pwede mag-lie about age????. Okay, so, for those terrified about getting to the big 5-0... a few picker-uppers. 1. It’s easier to get compliments about looking young when you're 50. Because 50 isn't young. Try to just look 45 and you’ll rake in those compliments. Pa-cute lang slight, ok na.???? 2. You don't try so hard anymore when you're 50. Meaning now you can just choose whether you want a plunging neckline OR a short skirt OR high heels OR a body hugging dress. Not all of the above at the same time. Because you know by now that one or two of the above is enough. Wag yung parang may taning ang buhay.???? 3. You can get away more with not having to explain yourself to everyone or anyone. Nadadaan na ang tao sa tingin.???? 4. 50 is sexier. You have what everyone else younger doesn't have. Mystery. Kasi pag 50, mas marami ka nang tinatago.???? 5. Let’s face it. If you think you're old at 50, then you ARE. The number simply dictates the number of times you should chew your food before swallowing for better metabolism, the number of reps with the crunches and dumbells, and the number of times in a day you should tell yourself, I'MFABULOUS. And you will be. Promise.??????????????

A post shared by Korina Sanchez-Roxas (@korina) on

“Who’s afraid of 50? Received so much positive feedback from the Deanna birthday greeting the other day where people were 'shocked' I'm '50.' Mga friends, I'm past 50 and there now is GOOGLE. Hindi na pwede mag-lie about age. Okay, so, for those terrified about getting to the big 5-0... a few picker-uppers,” the 55-year-old broadcaster wrote.

She listed down five tips for the people who are approaching the half-century mark:

"1. It’s easier to get compliments about looking young when you're 50. Because 50 isn't young. Try to just look 45 and you’ll rake in those compliments. Pa-cute lang slight, ok na,” she said.

For Korina, picking up outfits is not anymore difficult when you are 50 years old.

"2. You don't try so hard anymore when you're 50. Meaning now you can just choose whether you want a plunging neckline OR a short skirt OR high heels OR a body hugging dress. Not all of the above at the same time. Because you know by now that one or two of the above is enough. Wag yung parang may taning ang buhay,” she said.

Being 50 years old is also sexier, according to Korina, as she can get away from explaining herself to everyone.

“3. You can get away more with not having to explain yourself to everyone or anyone. Nadadaan na ang tao sa tingin,” she said.

“4. 50 is sexier. You have what everyone else younger doesn't have. Mystery. Kasi pag 50, mas marami ka nang tinatago,” she added.

Lastly, Korina said that when one is 50, it is better to eat properly for better metabolism.

“5. Let’s face it. If you think you're old at 50, then you ARE. The number simply dictates the number of times you should chew your food before swallowing for better metabolism, the number of reps with the crunches and dumbells, and the number of times in a day you should tell yourself, I'MFABULOUS. And you will be. Promise,” she said. 

