ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
Veteran fashion designer Ito Curata died after reportedly contracting pneumonia due to complications from the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), which he and partner Bob Miller were hospitalized for, close friends confirmed on Thursday.
Ito Curata via Instagram, screen grab
'A legend has passed': Fashion designer Ito Curata succumbs to COVID-19
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - March 27, 2020 - 4:43pm

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran fashion designer Ito Curata, 60, died after reportedly contracting pneumonia due to complications from the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), which he and partner Bob Miller were hospitalized for, close friends confirmed on Thursday.

Fellow designer Joey Galon on Thursday confirmed the sad news and offered prayers for one of his "greatest mentors."

“A LEGEND HAS PASSED...Our dearest Ito Curata has passed from COVID-19. I am so heartbroken of this news,” Joey mourned.

“He has been one of my greatest mentors pushing me to keep going with my fashion designs as he was one of the most brilliant fashion designers ever. He’s been friends with my family for over 35 years.”

Ito had over three decades of experience under his belt, dressing high-profile figures from former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo to the likes of Hollywood actress Sharon Stone.

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

One of my ternos worn by Mia Borromeo at the Tatler Ball made the paper today

A post shared by Ito Curata (@itocurata) on

 

People Asia editor-in-chief and The STAR columnist Joanne Rae Ramirez also offered her condolences.

“It is with heartbreak that I share the devastating news that our beloved Ito Curata has passed on. But it is a consolation that he has passed on to a better place, in God’s loving arms. Bob continues to fight on,” she posted Thursday.


Ito is survived by son Taj and Bob, who is fighting for his life under hospital care.

“[Bob] is currently in ICU as they were both admitted for COVID. Please keep Bob and Ito’s family in your prayers. My dearest and beloved Ito, soar high now with angels,” Joey pleaded.

RELATED: Armani to make PPEs for COVID-19 frontliners

Rajo Laurel, Filipino designers design PPEs, masks for COVID-19 front-liners

GLORIA MACAPAGAL ARROYO ITO CURATA JOANNE RAE RAMIREZ JOEY GALON NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PATCH MAGTANONG SHARON STONE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
3 hours ago
Armani to make PPEs for COVID-19 frontliners
3 hours ago
Fashion brand Armani said on Thursday it would start making single use medical overalls for hospital workers at all its Italian...
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
2 days ago
Rajo Laurel, Filipino designers design PPEs, masks for COVID-19 front-liners
By Maan D' Asis Pamaran | 2 days ago
While these numbers are significant, they will not be enough to cover all the needs of healthcare workers and other front-liners...
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
2 days ago
How to emerge from lockdown looking (and feeling) better than before
By Therese Jamora-Garceau | 2 days ago
Now that we’re in Enhanced Community Quarantine, everything’s closed and life feels like it’s on hold.
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
3 days ago
Gucci, fashion houses to donate millions of surgical masks, medical gowns
3 days ago
French design houses Yves Saint Laurent and Balenciaga will shift their attentions from high fashion to producing surgical...
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
9 days ago
Noel Oñate celebrates with good friends over good food
By Maurice Arcache | 9 days ago
Multi-faceted gentleman for all seasons and self-made magnate Noel Oñate celebrated another chapter of his life with...
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
9 days ago
Kilay is life, cult brands are in at beauty bar, my beauty mecca
By Therese Jamora-Garceau | 9 days ago
When Beauty Bar opened 20 years ago, it was like an answered prayer.
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with