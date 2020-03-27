'A legend has passed': Fashion designer Ito Curata succumbs to COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran fashion designer Ito Curata, 60, died after reportedly contracting pneumonia due to complications from the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), which he and partner Bob Miller were hospitalized for, close friends confirmed on Thursday.

Fellow designer Joey Galon on Thursday confirmed the sad news and offered prayers for one of his "greatest mentors."

“A LEGEND HAS PASSED...Our dearest Ito Curata has passed from COVID-19. I am so heartbroken of this news,” Joey mourned.

“He has been one of my greatest mentors pushing me to keep going with my fashion designs as he was one of the most brilliant fashion designers ever. He’s been friends with my family for over 35 years.”

Ito had over three decades of experience under his belt, dressing high-profile figures from former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo to the likes of Hollywood actress Sharon Stone.

People Asia editor-in-chief and The STAR columnist Joanne Rae Ramirez also offered her condolences.

“It is with heartbreak that I share the devastating news that our beloved Ito Curata has passed on. But it is a consolation that he has passed on to a better place, in God’s loving arms. Bob continues to fight on,” she posted Thursday.





Ito is survived by son Taj and Bob, who is fighting for his life under hospital care.

“[Bob] is currently in ICU as they were both admitted for COVID. Please keep Bob and Ito’s family in your prayers. My dearest and beloved Ito, soar high now with angels,” Joey pleaded.

