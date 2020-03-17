Versace on the floor: Donatella pledges over $200K to fight COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Joining the global fight against the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic are fashion icon Donatella Versace and her daughter Allegra, who have together donated 200,000 euros (roughly, P11.45 million or $222,000) to a leading research hospital in Europe.

“In times like this, it is important to be united and support however we can to help all those who are in the front lines, fighting every day to save hundreds of lives,” the luxury designer posted on social media.

"This is why, Allegra and I have decided to make a personal donation of 200,000 euros to the intensive care department of San Raffaele hospital in Milan.”



Their homeland Italy has seen the most COVID-19 cases in Europe with at least 24,747 infections and 1,809 deaths as of writing, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Last week, WHO Director-General doctor Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that "Europe has now become the epicenter of the pandemic, with more reported cases and deaths than the rest of the world combined, apart from China."

“Our hearts go out to all those who have been affected by this disease and to all the doctors and medical staff who have been working heroically non-stop in the past weeks in the effort to take care of our loved ones,” Donatella praised.

"This is when we, as a society, need to stand together and care for one another.”

The chief creative officer of the Versace empire has a net worth estimated between $700 million up to $1 billion.