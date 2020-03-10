Due to COVID-19, coconut a big beauty trend

MANILA, Philippines — As the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-2019) becomes an alarming global pandemic, with 24 cases in the Philippines as of Monday, taking precautions toward one’s health and wellbeing has become essential. Besides not being able to report to work, the possibility of infecting others is also there.

Apart from frequently clean hands through regular washing, plus avoiding close contact with anyone who has fever and cough, an effective way to avoid falling ill is by boosting one’s immune system. While a cure for the respiratory illness is still being developed, thankfully, there exists a natural, scientifically-proven method of immune system strengthening — the intake of coconut oil.

SSI/Released TV host Tricia Centenera and daughter at Beauty Bar's recent launch of its new summer offerings that include products using coconut oil as main ingredient.

According to a recent Scientific study titled “The Potential of Coconut Oil as an Effective and Safe Antiviral Agent Against the Novel Coronavirus (nCov-2019)” authored by Fabian Dayrit, Ph.D, of the Ateneo de Manila University, and Mary T. Newport, M.D., of Springhill Nematology of Florida, USA, Lauric acid (C12), a medium-chain fatty acid which makes up about 50 percent of coconut oil, and its derivative, monolaurin, a metabolite, are naturally produced by the body’s own enzymes upon ingestion of coconut oil.

The study shows that coconut oil, in pure form as a supplement, possesses significant antiviral activity.

Specifically, Sodium lauryl sulfate, a common surfactant that is made from lauric acid, has been shown to have potent antiviral properties.

“Coconut oil and its derivatives have been shown to be safe and effective antiviral compounds in both humans and animals,” both eminent authors said. They therefore suggest that coconut oil be considered as a general prophylactic against viral and microbial infection.

On a consumer level, among the best sources of C12 Lauric Acid include coconut cooking oil, which has 45 percent Lauric Acid; coconut milk, which has 15 to 25 percent; desiccated coconut and whole coconuts which have 16 percent; and Virgin Coconut Oil or VCO, which has 45 percent Lauric Acid plus Polyphenol antioxidants.

Due to studies like this, coconut oil has become a hero ingredient among beauty products especially this year.

The Stores Specialists Inc. (SSI) Group, for one, recently launched new additions to its Beauty Bar personal care store chain. Among these are new brands Hei Poa, Ecococo, Miss Kay and Not Your Mother's Naturals.

Polynesia’s Moi oil, a perfume oil made from soaking Tahitian gardenias in coconut oil, is the main ingredient of Hei Poa’s multifunctional massage oils for hair and skin, while Ecococo boasts of coconut oil-based body scrubs, lotions and serums using what is said to be 100 percent certified organic coconut oil sourced from the South Pacific. Not Your Mother's Naturals, meanwhile, has a conditioner with mixed coconut milk and African marula tree oil for hair hydration.

Founded in 1995, ProSource International now readily serves customers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe, providing an extensive range of organic and conventional coconut products, all Halal and Kosher certified, and manufactured under GMP and HACCP systems. Among the products include extra Virgin Coconut Oil, Nuco Coconut Crunch, a grain-free cereal, and Nuco Coconut Wraps that come in original, cinnamon, turmeric and moringa flavors. The brand claims that it is United States Department of Agriculture-certified organic, non-GMO (genetically modified organism), unbleached and unrefined.

Savory (left) and sweet dishes that can be made using coconut cream - Coco Mama/Released

Proper hygiene is still best

Photo release Bianca Intal (center) with the Sanicare team. Last December, the brand partnered with The Hope Foundation and the Department of Education to build two new classrooms in General Santos, Cotabato.

The World Health Organization (WHO), however, said there is no scientific evidence so far that would support claims for different COVID-19 cures, including eating garlic and putting sesame oil on the skin.



Thus, for celebrity moms like Bianca Gonzalez-Intal, Toni Gonzaga and Rica Peralejo, proper hygiene is still the best resort not only in combatting diseases like COVID-19 but also in keeping themselves and their families beautiful and youthful.

Bianca, who gave birth to her second child last 2018, also celebrated her first anniversary as Sanicare brand ambassador. She shared how the brand’s alcohol, wipes and other products have been her hygiene companion during most of her life, from living with her parents to becoming a parent herself. Thus, she presented a video in line with the brand’s “Life Stages” campaign. The “One Less Worry” video communicated the idea that worries change and increase with each life stage.

Rica, who also gave birth to her second child last year, shared that to protect her kids from the virus, she only makes them wear face masks in crowded areas. Otherwise, she lets them breathe fresh air to strengthen their immunity.

“I do a lot of vitamin mega-dosing, so we drink a lot of vitamin C and make sure that their immune systems are being exercised. I’m not so protective because when you’re overprotective, that’s when their immune systems become weak so I make sure to make a very good balance between exposing them and not exposing them to the right and wrong things,” she told Philstar.com in an exclusive interview following her talk for Cetaphil Mommy Dialogues.

Apart from strengthening immunity against viruses, vitamin C is rich in anti-aging antioxidants.

Likewise, Toni recently signed up as a Cetaphil endorser and apart from using the brand’s foaming cleanser, exfoliating cleanser eye cream serum and night cream, she uses the baby range to nurture and protect her son's skin.

A beauty routine, said Toni, does more than just prevent acne and breakouts. It is also an extra precaution to take out unwanted dirt and pathogens that have stuck to the skin throughout the day. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, editing by Efigenio Toledo IV