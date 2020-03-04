Sarah Geronimo, Matteo Guidicelli de-stress by beauty bonding

MANILA, Philippines — Despite the on-going tension between the newlyweds’ families, it looks like that celebrity couple Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli are having the best time of their lives as they were seen together in a beauty clinic, with Matteo calling Sarah his wife.

In her Twitter account, celebrity doctor Vicki Belo posted a video of Matteo trying their newest treatment.

Belo BGC date for newlyweds @matteog and @justsarahgph . Matteo tried our newest treatment, Belo Hair Tech MD, which we will tell you more about soon!



Full video: https://t.co/DQLvWX76y1 pic.twitter.com/6AZf8SXwaE — Victoria G. Belo, MD (@VickiBelo) March 3, 2020

“Belo BGC date for newlyweds @matteog and @justsarahgph. Matteo tried our newest treatment, Belo Hair Tech MD, which we will tell you more about soon!” she wrote.

The clinic is near Victory Christian Church, where the couple reportedly had a Christian wedding last February 20.

In the video, Matteo was seen calling Sarah his wife twice. Belo also said that Matteo is too sexy and the actor told his wife if she agreed.

The video, which now almost has 10,000 views, sent AshMatt fans into “kilig” frenzy on social media.

“hoooooooooo!! Baby? My wife... sarap ulit2in panoorin wala na wala na talaga na adik na talaga ako sa inyong dalawa,” a Twitter user commented.

“Mateo says, ‘my wife’... Nakakahappy to the max!” another user commented.

Last week, Belo also posted a video wherein Sarah and Matteo were in the mall with Belo's daughter Scarlet Snow helping the newlyweds shop for plates, utensils and cups.

“Shopping for the house. Tita Sarah is moving to her new house so they are buying plates and utensils and cups. And Matteo’s pretending he knows what he’s doing,” Vicki said in the video.

Guidicelli has been recently named as National Youth Commission (NYC) youth ambassador.

In NYC’s Facebook page, the commission named Matteo as a youth ambassador based on the NYC’s Resolution No. 26, series of 2019.

“The National Youth Commission (NYC) officially designates the Filipino actor and Philippine Army reservist, Mr. Matteo Guidicelli, as a Youth Ambassador of the NYC based on the Commission’s Resolution No. 26, series of 2019, that also recognizes his significant contribution to youth development,” NYC wrote.

NYC added that Matteo’s patriotism and nationalism will serve an inspiration for the Filipino youth to take their role in nation-building.

“Mr. Guidicelli’s patriotism and nationalism, initially manifested by being a military reservist, is expected to serve as inspiration and encouragement for the Filipino youth in the fulfillment of their role in nation-building,” the commission said.

“The NYC looks forward to further enhance youth empowerment by designating youth ambassadors who can be role models of good citizenship through this recognition,” it added.

For his part, Matteo accepted the NYC’s designation with a brief statement on his Twitter account.

“An honor and privilege. Thank you,” he wrote.