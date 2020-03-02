ALLURE
WATCH: Sharon Cuneta opens up on cosmetic procedures
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 2, 2020 - 3:33pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Sharon Cuneta opened up on cosmetic procedures she has done in the past.

During a recent press conference for her "A Mega Celebration" contract signing with ABS-CBN, Sharon said she had nothing surgically done yet on her face, except for Ultheraphy and Thermage.

“I have not done anything except for Ulthera, Thermage, they have this thing called (m-scalp) kasi I lost so much weight para hindi saggy 'yung skin ko. That's basically it,” Sharon said.    

“I do Ulthera with Doc Ivy but if you come close and look at my face, see I still have lines. When I do bottocks, it's minimal and really not often because I don't want to lose my expressions lalo na 'pag artista ka. Ayoko kasi nang iiyak ka, tatawa ka nang hindi gumagalaw,” she added.

The “Megastar,” however, said that she was thinking of having her eyes fixed.

“These are my dad's eyes. 'Yung eyebags ko minana ko sa daddy ko. My mother had beautiful eyes. I got everything in my mother's face except her beautiful eyes. For the longest time, ayoko talagang galawin. Pero no'ng pinanood ko 'yung 'Kwaresma,' over na yata 'pag umiiyak ako. Baka ito ang ipaayos ko ng konti. You owe it to your audience to look as good as you can but still looking your age,” she said.  

Sharon added that she wanted to look herself when she’s old that’s why she didn’t want to go under the knife.

“I want to age gracefully. I don't want to look like I'm not myself. I want to look like me even when I aged. So kahit magka-wrinkles at lahat, alam niyong ako pa rin 'yon." — Video by Kat Leandicho

