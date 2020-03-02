ALLURE
Get to meet four Filipinas who choose to be brave and bold in their hairstyles. For them, it’s time to say goodbye to these hair stereotypes this 2020.
Filipinas speak up: Hair stereotypes that should be gone this 2020
Euden Valdez (Philstar.com) - March 2, 2020 - 10:40am

MANILA, Philippines — Since time immemorial, Philippine society has set certain standards for beauty: fair for skin color, slender for body, and black and straight for hair.

But Filipinas are breaking out of these molds, embracing their natural characteristics and at the same time, expressing their chosen individualities.

Here, get to meet four Filipinas who choose to be brave and bold in their hairstyles. For them, it’s time to say goodbye to these hair stereotypes this 2020.

‘Colored hair is not professional’

Irene Aserios is a social media specialist and publicist from Bukidnon who loves to color her hair, even at 42. But as a professional, she always gets comments that her hair should also look professional.

“I've gone blonde for years and have tried dyeing my hair red, pink, purple, blue and currently, ash gray. They think that given my line of business, plus my age, I always have to look formal and normal,” she says.

Nevertheless, she chooses to color her hair as a form of creative expression, which she also applies in her other hobbies like arts and crafts, painting, drawing, calligraphy and blogging. In fact, she is the multi-awarded blogger behind Mindanaoan.com.

“As a Mindanaoan, I want to advocate for peace using social media. I aim to use my voice as loud as my ever-changing hairstyle,” she adds.

‘Curly is Aeta’

Jean Pauline Ofina, 24, was born with curls. But growing up, she was made to feel indifferent—and worse, ugly—in her natural locks.

“People used to make fun of me because of my kinky hair. They used to call me names such as ‘Kirara’ and ‘Aeta,’” Jean recalls. Because of this, the young professional and vlogger opted to have her hair straightened every six months. After seeing her hair damaged from the treatments, she realized it was just a waste of time and money.

“Acceptance is the key. Curly Pinays need to accept their crowning glory. Love their hair, embrace their hair. Once they do, they will learn how to take care of it and everything else will follow,” Jean says.

‘Multi-colored hair is not for moms’

Shiela Villasica, 30, has been dyeing and coloring her hair since her early 20s. Now that she is a mom to her 7-year-old daughter, she still does so.

“I change my hair color monthly—weekly if I feel like it. I also always prefer two to three colors than just one hair color. I like having colorful hair!” Sheila, who now has green, red, blue and purple colors in her locks, enthuses.

Aside from weird looks she constantly gets from people around her, she also gets questioned why her hair is still multi-colored even if she is already a mom. To this, she simply answers, “Now they ask you're already a mom why is your style like that? Well this is me being a mom. It won't stop me from doing what I love and what makes me feel good.”

This confidence, she makes sure to teach her daughter. She takes care of her hands-on while being a home-based virtual assistant and marketer. In her free days, she is a power lifter. 

‘Short hair is boyish’

Pixie is Jessa Tomagan’s hairstyle ever since her college days. It isn’t something new for her because she used to have short hair as a kid. She just loves it edgy to suit her personality.

But because of her boy-cut style, strangers have mistakenly called her “Kuya,” “Sir” and even “Manong,” while relatives and friends have repeated told her, “Bakit kasi panlalaki gupit mo, ayan tuloy.”

“It used to bother me before but now I usually just laugh it off or just smile back because I don't need to please everybody. I now feel the beauty of being different,” says the 25-year-old business development manager.

Lastly, the young professional and self-confessed coffee addict adds, “There are no standards or rules when it comes to beauty as long as you feel beautiful, confident and empowered. Don’t let society dictate what is beautiful.”

#MyHairMySay

Dove believes that hair is diverse by nature that is why there shouldn’t be a single standard for what makes hair beautiful.

These four Filipinas embody this and prove to us that hair is a constant source of self-expression, confidence and happiness.

What’s your #MyHairMySay story?

