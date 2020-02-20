ALLURE
Singer-actress Regine Velasquez introduces her first makeup line called 'Reigne.'
Photo release
Regine Velasquez releases first makeup collection
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (The Philippine Star) - February 20, 2020 - 10:52am

MANILA, Philippines — Apart from singing, "Asia's Songbird" Regine Velasquez is very passionate about makeup.

She began experimenting on different looks in her teens, when she started joining singing contests. 

Working with many makeup artists, she said, made her look different every time. Wanting to have a uniformed look for herself, she mastered how to do her own makeup and from then on, has been doing her own look without aid from makeup artists.

She, however, is particularly inspired by Fanny Serrano, from whom she learned the art of blending.

Since she has been a makeup junkie through and through, it was easy for her to say "yes" when international cosmetics label BYS approached her to come up with her first cosmetics line.

The BYS x Regine collaboration is called Reigne, a play on the iconic singer’s name that is reflective of her fun and elegant personality.

"We made the collection very easy to use for the working, very active women out there, 'yun bang tipong konti lang ang ilalagay mo, you can go na to the office," Regine explained in an interview with Philstar.com.

"Because you put on makeup to make youself feel good, to boost your self-confidence. Pero if you've got a lot of makeup and you've got to put a lot, you get intimidated na, so we have to get rid of that. That's the whole concept of it, to make it easier for everyone to use the makeup."

The collection includes powder brush, brow pencil, lipstick, eyebrow palette, eyeshadow palette and a lipstick set.

Regine's favorite lipstick shade is a deep red aptly called "Queen of the Night."

Likewise, her favorite from the collection is the Duo Powder Palette, which is foundation and concealer in one.

"I'm very excited about it and at the same time, I'm very proud of it because if I'm not mistaken, it's the first of its kind!"

Related: #BeautyGoals2020: Regine Velasquez shares makeup hack for taller nose, other tricks

