BeautyGoals2020: Regine Velasquez shares makeup hack for taller nose, other tricks

MANILA, Philippines — More than three decades into her career, award-winning singer Regine Velasquez still looks as great as she sounds.

The "Asia’s Songbird," who is just a couple of months shy of 50, has a few tricks up her sleeve that could prove useful to anyone who wants to have the same youthful glow.

The Kapamilya singer-actress previously belied rumors that she had her face done, never availing cosmetic enhancements apart from non-invasive treatments like Ultherapy and Thermage.

Fortunately, Regine said that makeup offers a beauty alternative to more costly and irreversible measures like plastic surgery.

Finally my make up tutorial ???? 5,349 Likes, 128 Comments - @reginevalcasid on Instagram: "Finally my make up tutorial ????"

Read on below to find tricks of the trade as revealed by Regine in a recent interview with Philstar.com.

Do your makeup in natural lighting

First up is an inviolable rule practiced by the star when contouring.

“You know one trick that you can do when you do your makeup and when you do contouring, if you must do contouring, do your makeup [in] natural light,” she said, suggesting that this should be done in front of a window.

“'Cause you can see what will it look like, kung ano 'yung makikita ng tao sa mukha mo (how people will see your face).”

Regine said that interior lighting, such as those found in dressing rooms, can be overpowering, giving a false impression of your actual appearance.

“Hindi mo makikita masyado, so ang tendency mo, you keep adding, you keep adding.”

(You can’t see it that well so the tendency is you keep adding, you keep adding.)

The result is unappealing stripe-like traces on the face.

“Ako ginagawa ko 'yun 'pag magshu-shoot ako ng natural lighting. Sa natural light talaga ako nagme-make up. Para you can see what other people are seeing.”

(I do this whenever I have to shoot in natural lighting. I’d only do my makeup in natural lighting. That way you can see what other people are seeing.)

For a poreless complexion

In her own cosmetics line Reign by international makeup brand BYS, Regine will launch a full collection, including blush-ons, eyebrow enhancers and lip color. She, however, is most proud of the line's two-in-one face powder and concealer, which she thinks is a first for any makeup collection.

"I'm very excited about it and at the same time, I'm very proud of it because if I'm not mistaken, it's the first of its kind," she enthused.

To have a seemingly poreless complexion using the powder-concealer, she advised to apply only a layer for normal days. The product provides light to medium coverage, but Regine said it is buildable, so for photo shoots where she needs thicker makeup, she would usually spray on water after putting on a layer then apply another layer of the product. Water, she said, also helps the powder-concealer stick to the face longer.

Regine shared that her makeup line is meant for low-maintenance, active lifestyles.

Eyelash extensions a must-have

Notwithstanding, Regine admitted that her favorite beauty item is still eyelash extensions.

“I love that. Kasi pag naka-ganon ka, paggising mo parang, parang buhay na buhay na yung mata mo 'no….Ang ganda ganda tingnan,” she batted.

(Because whenever you have eyelash extensions on, just waking up, your eyes feel so alive...They’re so visually appealing.)

“And it makes it easier to put on makeup. You don't have to do so many things...it makes it rounder, your eyes, ‘no?”

The singer confessed that she sometimes skips eyeliner altogether when she’s wearing lash extensions.

She broke into laughter as she said how difficult false eyelashes are to maintain; still, they remain as her favorite beauty invention.

Taller nose hack

Regine revealed that her dad had always been opposed to her getting a nose job since he believes it would affect her prized voice — not that it matters since the singer never wanted to get it done.

“Bilang Pilipina (As a Filipina), I actually like our button nose. I love it. I love our button nose,” she beamed.

Although she has a distinct bridge, inherited from her father, the singer said she still has an adorable button nose.

“Naglalagay lang ako ng nose line dito (I only put nose line here),” she said, gesturing short contour lines at the upper edges of her nose.

“Nose line pero kung mag-o-office ka lang teh, 'wag masyadong mag-nose line kasi kitang kita mo naman 'yun!”

(Nose line but not when you’re just going to the office, girl, don’t put too much because it’s very apparent!) — Videos by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, editing by Deejae Dumlao