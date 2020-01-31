Megan Young wears 4K-peso Filipino brand at wedding with Mikael Daez

MANILA, Philippines — A homegrown clothing brand revealed that Kapuso actress Megan Young’s wedding dress is worth less than P4,000.

Megan and Kapuso actor Mikael Daez tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony recently in Caleruega's Transfiguration Chapel in Batangas.

In its Instagram account, Zoo Label was amazed upon seeing the bride wearing their label's Baja silk dress on her wedding day.

“What a wonderful surprise ???? Megan wearing the Baja silk dress on her wedding day. Congratulations to the newlyweds @meganbata @mikaeldaez We’re such fans of your travel vlogs,” Zoo Label wrote.

Zoo Label's website shows that Megan’s wedding dress only costs P3,590.

“It features an asymmetric puffy sleeve with garter on cuff and a wrap-around tulip skirt with tie front detail in an effortlessly chic silky fabric,” the website wrote.

For their second wedding, Megan chose to wear two gowns by her designer friends Patricia Santos and Boom Sason.

According to a Metro Style report, Megan said she chose the gown to be simple for her groom to “focus on me and what’s happening, and not the dress.”

“So my main instruction was no beadwork, no shiny stuff. The only thing that you could put is texture. So the only texture for the Patricia [gown] is the veil, and then the one for the Boom is ruffles,” she said.

“I could’ve bought any other dress, but of course it’s special to me because my friends made it. I wanted to show in the dresses that I’m very low-key – how simple, I guess, I am as a person. And I wanted to feel as comfortable and light,” she added.