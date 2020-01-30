Going Straight rebrands itself as Amavé Salon

MANILA, Philippines — Going Straight Salon Inc. started its journey over 27 years ago as the brainchild of an entrepreneurial couple who saw the potential of a hair straightening business in the Philippines.

Thus, in the early 90s, Going Straight Salon emerged and became the pioneer of hair straightening technology in the country. It all started with its first branch in Makati Cinema Square, which exists to this day.

Then, the salon company was still using the old technology of hair straightening, which involved refined acids. Years and innovations later, hair straightening and smoothing now has an array of choices such as rebonding, relaxing, Brazilian blowout, Keratin protein treatments, and some, even with naturally sourced ingredients.

Going Straight Salon also expanded to haircut, style, color, hand and foot, as well as make-up services. It partnered with international brands like L'Oreal, Wella, Matrix, Schwarzkopf, Davines and Lakme, among others.

The company also established its own line of products called Going Straight Exclusives. This range of products from shampoo to conditioners, hair treatments and hair oils still carry the same formula when it was first launched.

Through the changing landscapes in the beauty industry over the last three decades, Going Straight Salon has remained strong and steadfast, continually finding ways to improve and innovate its products and services.

In this commitment, the company has decided to rebrand itself into Amavé Salon.

“Going Straight over the years has been known among Filipinos to be the number one destination for hair straightening. Though we are happy to be recognized as the pioneer of this service, rebranding our salon will allow us to become known for specializing in other services like cutting, coloring, perming and other industry innovations,” the company said in a statement.

Last January 18, the first and newest concept store of Amavé Salon opened at SM Megamall. Present during the ribbon-cutting ceremony were Arnel Manganti, chairman and owner of Amavé Salon, together with his daughter Maria Monica Manganti, president of Amavé Salon, as well as Group Managers Jennifer Maglalang, Jennifer Dela Resma, Rio Rita David, and other management team members.

Amavé Salon is modern, sophisticated yet minimalist and simple. In the complicated world of the beauty industry and the busy lives of Filipinos, the salon is a breath of fresh air that offers the most fundamental hair essentials to clients.

Its services and products go through rigorous quality control, while staff members are trained under the most intensive programs both in the local and international platforms. All of this, just to deliver significant and high-quality services to clients.

“Amavé, with a few tweaks, in Latin means to fall in love with. This is exactly what we want our clients to experience when they come to our stores. We want them to fall in love with themselves, and ultimately we want them to fall in love with the lives they lead. Amavé Salon is there to help them do just that,” the company statement added.

Poised to be a pioneer in new technology and beauty advancement, Amavé Salon aims to spark confidence and self-love of every Filipino.