Year of Metal Rat 2020: Fashion, beauty, wellness forecasts

MANILA, Philippines — What are the lucky colors and numbers for this Year of the Metal Rat 2020?

During a recent talk in Chinatown Museum, Binondo, Manila, feng shui master Marites Allen shared the colors that one can prioritize to wear to attract more luck this year.

According to astrologer and Women’s Journal magazine editor Rene Bisquera, who can be reached via bisquerarene@yahoo.com, this year’s lucky colors are white, gold and blue.

“In wellness, metal is associated with the lungs and large intestines, along with the skin and nose. Those may be focus areas in 2020 when it comes to preventative medicine. Are you breathing clean air and drinking enough water? The large intestine and the skin are both elimination organs. This is a year for flushing toxins by staying hydrated, supplementing with electrolytes and breaking a sweat whenever possible,” Bisquera said.

“You could be sensitive to skincare and cleaning products, as the skin’s pores are ‘conductors’ themselves. Switch to chemical-free versions or wear non-porous gloves when scrubbing down,” he advised.

According to him, the emotions associated with metal are grief and courage.

“In the Year of the Metal Rat, find the strength to let your feelings flow. It’s a noble challenge! It will take bravery to harness the creative energy of 2020.”

Let love flow with your toddler

Babyflo PH via Facebook Actress Iya Villania and kids

Every mother cherishes her bonding time with her little ones, especially through the formative years of their toddler stage. To make the most of this precious time, Babyflo offers Oatmeal Bath, which aims to keep a little child’s skin healthy and soft with its clinically and dermatologically tested formulation enriched with colloidal oats to soothe dry skin.

It acts as a moisturizer as it has a high concentration of starches and B-glucan, which is responsible for sealing in moisture. It is also a soothing agent with rich emollients that soften and moisturize skin, and decrease itch and irritation. It is also a skin protectant that fights dryness from external irritants by leaving a protectant later on the skin, and it functions as a buffer system to help restore the normal pH balance of the skin.

Babyflo offers a complete range of premium quality baby care products available in all Mercury Drug stores and leading supermarkets nationwide. Other essential bath time products for toddlers include as a variety of shampoo that are safe for baby’s delicate hair and scalp, and with a gentle, tear-free formula. They also have playtime essentials such as baby cologne that are mild, sweet smelling and huggable scents. These products are proven safe to use on a child’s delicate skin.

New year, new song to embrace

To welcome the new year, Moira Dela Torre recently released her first-ever original holidays song, “Yakap,” inspired by Downy Premium Parfum’s “Spread 100 Hugs” campaign as it embodies that heartwarming Filipino spirit with its touching lyrics and enchanting melody.

“This song was a collaboration between me and my husband and it was inspired by how Christmas has always been my grandma's favorite holiday. Ever since Jason came into my life, my songs have always been in collaboration with him. He came up with the chords, I came up with the melody, he came up with a few words and I finish it with a story. When we heard about Downy Parfum’s #Spread100Hugs, we both envisioned ‘Yakap’, and we wanted to create a Christmas OPM kundiman (love song) that captures the essence of giving hugs this Christmas,” said Moira.

Indeed, the power of a hug transcends time. As Moira shares, “This coming holiday season is going to be my third Christmas in 26 years that I won't get to celebrate with my lola. Thankfully, the past 23 years I had with her was filled with meaningful hugs that will make up for a lifetime. She truly inspires me to continuously spread love… I am more confident to spread hugs as much as I can to my friends, family and most especially, my husband Jason.”

On the day of its release, “Yakap” has been streamed for more than a hundred thousand times and has been a part of the country’s top hits on Spotify. Undeniably, it is on its way to being an OPM classic that Filipinos just can’t help but fall in love and feel the warmth. Even celebrity parents like Saab Magalona, Chynna Ortaleza, Say Alonzo, Helga Krapf, Vanessa Matsunaga and Troy Montero can’t get over how much the song brings back so many good memories that excite them to spend the new year with their families and loved ones.

“Yakap’s” meaning really transcends through people of all ages and a lot can’t help but share their own rendition of the song -- famous Youtube singers like Raphiel Shannon, Ry & Con, and Aiana Juarez each gave the song a really personal touch matched with their own distinct styles.

The brand also launched a poignant short that follows the story of a girl named Anna and her lola, who was always by her side through life’s ups and downs. As the years go by, and Anna moves to a different home, her lola starts to become forgetful, and Anna is afraid that her lola might have forgotten about her. But as it turns out, the love and happiness brought by Anna’s hugs are forever etched in her lola’s heart.

Remembering the effects of dementia

Photo release Dr. Carpio with Alaska executives and makers of 'Paalala'

Dementia is a condition that breaks apart more than just memories. Left unchecked, the frustration it causes can drive a wedge into the bond of even the closest of kin.

“Imagine forgetting about your spouse, your kids, or even your own self. Imagine living in constant anguish because you’ve forgotten the most basic things, like the use of utensils. Or the fact that you’re in the middle of putting on a shirt.”

These were the words that Dr. Rosa Carpio, founder of Noli Alzheimer’s and Elderly Care Center, used to describe some challenges faced by those who suffer from dementia.

“And because dementia often goes undiagnosed, the family tends to get frustrated at lola. That’s because they’re not aware that lola doesn’t understand what’s going on,” Dr. Carpio shared.

The silent effects of dementia inspired the creation of Paalala, a mixed-media installation by artist Candice Alipio. Several hundred meters of yarn were used to depict a grandmother and her grandchild bonding together. It’s a familiar sight, especially during the holidays.

Here, the magic lies in the medium. The sculpture begs the audience to pull it apart, as if to mimic how dementia unravels a memory. Once all strands are unraveled, a bright red heart hidden in the core will remain. At this point, the message is clear—in the wake of dementia, memories made with the heart are the ones that remain.

The use of yarn also holds symbolic meaning. Some people even tie a length of string around the finger as a reminder of something important. For Paalala, the string from the artwork serves as a reminder to think of those who have difficulty remembering.

More than anything, it’s a call to spend time and make crucial memories while lolo or lola can still make them. “At Noli, I have declined requests to take in residents who are not yet in the severe stages of dementia,” recalls Dr. Carpio. “For as long as the patient can still make memories, I always tell the family to spend as much time together as they can!”

“Alaska has been a part of Filipino homes for generations, most especially during the holidays,” says Harvey Uong, Marketing and Business Development Director of Alaska Milk Corporation, which commissioned "Paalala" in a bid to raise awareness about dementia and its effects.

“We need to raise the discussion now because this season is one of the most stressful for those with dementia. The lack of awareness can ruin the holidays not just for them, but also for the Filipino family that we’ve grown with over the years,” Uong added.

The sculpture, the film, and the partnership with Noli Alzheimer’s and Elderly Care Center are just the first steps in the company's effort to raise the discussion about dementia.

Gotta cop ‘em all

Penshoppe/Released Pieces from the new collaboration collection

Global retail fashion brand Penshoppe teams up with The Pokémon Company for a new collection, which brings Pokémon’s cute and adorable characters on classic fashion pieces, including Pikachu, Charmander, Squirtle, Jigglypuff, and more. The collaboration features a selection of men and women’s apparel, accessories, fragrances and gift sets. It aims to bring back nostalgic memories of the iconic franchise for a limited run.

How Nadine Lustre gets quality sleep

The quality of sleep affects the quality of life. It is widely accepted that a good night’s rest positively affects one’s health, memory, and mood. Tempur users wholeheartedly agree as they talk about their experiences with the premium brand mattress.

Award-winning actress and recording artist Nadine Lustre says that her showbiz lifestyle can take a toll on her health. “We are always busy. There are days when I can only get three hours of sleep. Traveling through traffic also affects my back because of long hours sitting in the car. Sometimes, I even find it hard to dance because of the pain. I’ve had back pain since I was a kid because I was always slouching and had bad posture.”

Nadine recalls that the first products she bought were the Tempur car comforter and the Symphony pillow. Then, she decided to purchase a mattress and couldn’t be happier. “My mattress has changed my life in so many ways. It’s the best thing ever!” she gushed. “It’s amazing! I’m thinking to myself it’s crazy how a good night’s sleep can improve one’s day so much.”

For someone whose schedule is always full, Nadine said that quality sleep after a tiring day is a must. “Your body regenerates when you sleep,” she said.

“Since I’m always up and about the whole day interacting with people, nakakapagod.” Nadine is very focused in what she does and tries to give each task 110 percent all the time. Her mind functions smoothly when she’s had a good night’s rest.

Nadine believes that investing in a quality mattress is very important. “It’s your body for the rest of your life. Take care of it.”

Taking care of your skin this Year of the Rat

When stress takes its toll, where do you first see it? Often, the skin is at the receiving end when stress manifests.

For women, having healthy and beautiful skin is a sign that we’re in control—but when bad skin strikes, we often feel we’re powerless against dull and dry skin.

Celeteque Dermo Science Hydration Ultra Moisturizing Essence aims to bring life back to tired skin with the new Hydration Ultra Moisturizing Essence, a formula is touted to be more intense, working overnight to bring out the beauty in what was formerly dry and dehydrated skin. The Hydration Ultra Moisturizing Essence is an affordable essence that contains potent Hyaluronic acid which serves as a magnet for hydration, locking in moisture and making skin look fresh and well-rested. It also allegedly reinforces and boosts hydration with its Hydra Lock Complex, acting as a protective skin barrier to prevent the loss of moisture for up to 48 hours.

Year of the Rat collection

Gucci/Released Jasmine Curtis and Bea Marin

This Lunar New Year, Gucci’s creative Director Alessandro Michele will celebrate the Year of the Mouse with a dedicated collection of special items that feature Walt Disney’s True Original, Mickey Mouse.



Mickey, the most iconic of Disney’s characters, has been playfully incorporated into a full range of items, from shoes and bags to small leather goods, scarves and clothing. Many new designs appear among an array of classic Gucci pieces. The collection has a humorous, vintage spirit, where Disney’s timeless star seems to have hijacked many of the House motifs.

While Mickey is clearly the hero of the Lunar New Year special collection, he is also present in the brand’s autumn/winter collections for men and women, where he features on a number of items, from T-shirts and sweatshirts, to dresses, tops and trousers, and on a bomber jacket and windbreaker. He also makes a guest appearance on some prints.

However, for the Lunar New Year, Michele has developed a whole collection around Disney’s True Original, in honor of the Year of the Mouse.

Key to the collection is a new material: the Mini GG Supreme canvas with Mickey Mouse print, a beige and ebony fabric that features a vintage Mini GG print with Mickey Mouse playfully applied to it in varying scale. This print has been introduced in reference to a House fabric from the ‘80s, and the original pattern, color and look of this has been reproduced through the use of high-definition digital printing. A protective coating and embossing give the appearance and texture of linen.

For handbags there is a small shoulder bag in Mini GG Supreme with Disney’s icon small, in a repeat pattern. However, a small bucket bag in the same fabric has Mickey Mouse large, standing on the front panel.

There is a version of this in plain beige leather too, also with a large Mickey in the same position. All the handbags have ochre leather trim, as do the small leather goods, which also come in the new Mini GG Supreme fabric featuring Mickey Mouse as a repeat pattern.

For women there are continental and zip-around wallets, two card cases, a mini bag, a mini backpack and a passport case. For men, there are classic wallets and a pouch. Matching iPhone covers come in different sizes for different models of phone.

New eczema solution

Photo release Broadcaster Marie Lozano

Itchy and inflamed skin can be very annoying. Scratching the affected areas even worsens symptoms and is therefore often termed as “itch-scratch cycle.”

Common causes of itch are irritations such as eczema, allergies, or dry skin. Eczema is a recurring condition which, to date, medical science has yet to discover a cure for. A regimen around caring for the skin and awareness of eczema triggers are crucial to maintain a healthy flare-free skin.

To help improve one’s eczema care regimen, Bayer Consumer Health introduces Bepanthen SensiDaily Moisturizer and Itch Relief Cream, a steroid-free formula developed to help stabilize the skin barrier that has been damaged by irritations as it reinforces the skin barrier to aid in the healing process. It contains ceramides, natural lipids and dexpanthenol that work together to repair damaged skin barrier while relieving the itch and lessening redness.

Year of the Rat kicks

Keds/Released Actress Gabbi Garcia

Ladies born in the Year of the Rat, like Keds ambassador Kathryn Bernardo, can ring in the new decade in style with an update on the Keds Kickstart, which also showcases gold eyelets and a removable rat charm.

Made with the brand’s Dream Foam insole for comfort, the new Kickstart silhouette features supple leather, shining gold-toned detail and hardware for good tidings in 2020.

Beauty plus good fortune

Nars celebrates the Chinese New Year with a limited-edition collection inspired by beauty and good fortune.

Adorned in exclusive glossy-red packaging etched in gold, the assortment of cult classics and must-have accessories include Light Reflecting Pressed Setting Powder, Afterglow Lip Balm in seductive and bold shades, Singapore Quad Eyeshadow, and two new collectible compact cases for Agua Glow Cushion and Natural Radiant Longwear cushion foundations.

Infuse lips, embellishes eyes, and enhance the experience. Fortune favors the bold!

'Asia’s Songbird' shares best-kept secrets for modern parents

Regine

“Asia’s Songbird” Regine Velasquez-Alcasid may have so many awards and recognitions to her name, but that doesn’t spare her from the challenges that ordinary parents face.

As a first-time mom, Regine’s toughest challenge is something that many mothers can relate to – balancing work and taking care of the family.

“The toughest challenge I faced as a first-time mom is being able to balance my time between my work and taking care of Nate. I literally had to reduce my workload so I could give my full attention to our child and in keeping our household intact in terms of day to day errands, doing chores, laundry, and more! I’m sure most parents would relate to this,” she shared.

By far, it’s been a learning journey for Regine, who was recently named as Ariel Philippines’ brand ambassadress, but the challenges have enriched her life both as a mother and as a professional. She discovered that parenting is one of life’s greatest joys, providing wonderful moments to be savored.

Regine shares three insights for other moms who know the joys and challenges of having a career while raising a family at the same time.

For Regine, nothing can make you more knowledgeable about parenting than being there for your child. “Reading books and listening to the advice of mothers are important but learning through experience would be best too. Listening to your child as he/she grows develops that intimacy that you can nurture,” she said.

Regine even shared a personal experience she encountered, “In my case, Nate loves to play outdoors. Sometimes he comes back inside the house full of sweat and dirt. I used to find this as a challenge, but I learned the hard way not to stop him and just let him experience the joys of childhood. That’s why I’m happy to have Ariel as my partner in this. Bye amoy pawis at kahit anong dumi!”

Laughter makes everything light, so find ways to bring in some fun moments into routine activities so that these could become opportunities for bonding. Even daily chores like doing the laundry can have fun components that involve all family members.

“I remember this one time where I wanted Nate to learn about the importance of doing household chores at an early age, so I started creating games out of doing the laundry! It came to a point that if I tell him it’s time for laundry, he automatically runs to pick up our laundry detergent.”

Let’s face it, everyday problems can bog us down. The best way to deal with these is to go for smart solutions specific to your concerns.

For instance, Regine finds stinky and dirty clothes a real dampener, not only for herself, but most especially for little Nate. For clothes that reek of malodor or “kulob,” she turns to Ariel. With its innovative and superior cleaning power, Ariel effectively fights off tough stains and malodor on clothes in just one wash.

“Out of all household chores, doing the laundry used to be the most time-consuming, especially with multiple washes whenever there were tough stains. With so much time spent on chores, I had less hours in the day with Nate. But now, I am confident that my family’s clothes will be clean and fresh with minimal effort, so I can spend more quality time with my boys.”

Natori launches fine jewelry line

Rustan's/Released New York-based Filipina designer Josie Natori

The Natori Company, Inc. has announced its first fine jewelry collection in conjunction with direct to consumer and supply chain pioneer Angara. To commemorate this milestone, Rustan’s and Josie Natori have hosted an evening affair for a first peek to the full range of jewelry. Guests in attendance who joined Natori included Founder & CEO of Angara.com Ankur Daga, US Ambassador to Mongolia Michael Klecheski, Anne Marie Saguil, Dr. Danny and Baby Vasquez, Fiona Malca, Georgina Diaz, Gina Mohnani, Maja Olivares-Co, and Toni Urrutia, among others.

“Fine jewelry is the next natural progression in our mission to create East-meets-West lifestyle concepts,” said Josie Natori, CEO, Founder, and Chief Creative Officer of Natori. “I am thrilled we found a best-in-class partner in terms of not only design and product development, but also e-commerce and supply chain.”

The collections have been inspired by three distinct icons: Indochine, Dragon & Kamon feature East-meets- West infused earrings, pendants, necklaces, rings and bracelets. Materials used in the collection include Yellow Gold, White Gold, Rose Gold, Silver, Midnight Silver, Diamonds, Pearls, Precious & Semi-Precious Stones.

Natori’s fine jewelry collection will be in Rustan’s Makati until January 31.

The Natori Company was founded in 1977 and today is one of the fashion industry's most recognizable designer brands. Each of the Natori brand collections -- Josie Natori, Natori, N Natori and Josie by Natori -- is a reflection of the namesake designer's distinctive, East/West aesthetic, with products ranging from ready- to-wear, eveningwear, lingerie, and sleepwear, to home textiles and accessories, bath, and fragrance. Natori products are available in the world's leading retailers and specialty stores, including Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom, Bloomingdales, and Dillard's, among many others.