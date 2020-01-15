Classic Blue: Catriona Gray shares makeup tips using 2020's color

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray has found a new silver lining after completing her reign with the prestigious title.

Apart from her well-received hosting of the ABS-CBN noontime variety show “It’s Showtime,” where her appearance contributed to ratings that beat out the rival program "Eat Bulaga," the beauty queen has discovered newfound freedom to experiment with her looks.

“I've really been playing around with my makeup actually with different colors and different accents. So I really just wanna have fun this year,” Catriona told Philstar.com.

“Not just stick to one look because s'yempre (of course) as a beauty queen, there's kind of this... you're usually in glam. Lagi (always).”

Known for standing out in a crowd, Catriona doesn’t plan on staying inside the box or playing safe with her looks.

“Now, I feel like I have the freedom to either be super fresh or a little bit colorful or super glam, mid-glam. So I just want to play with the spectrum of looks and have fun,” the Filipino-Australian model said.

Catriona also shared her personal preferences when it comes to painting her face.

“I always like colored eye shadow. Or super blushy cheeks,” she beamed.

In using the classic blue hue, the color of the year, the country’s most recent Miss Universe crown holder recommended accentuating and focusing on the eyes.

“Baka sa eyes na lang (Maybe just the eyes). Either eyeliner or like a colored cat eye, or maybe a shadow.”

Catriona also revealed which signature looks she does in her house.

“Either cheek tint or kilay (eyebrows). Pang-kilay lang because kilay is life talaga (The brows for sure because brows are life).”

On-point and on fleek. Couldn’t have been said better, Catriona! — Video by Kat Leandicho