Rockin’ to the ’80s for Nini Licaros

Overlooking the gorgeous skyline of the Makati business district, another fun-filled, dinner-cum-disco birthday celebration of former beauty queen, former Makati councilor, party host and well-loved socialite, stunning philanthropist Nini Licaros was held recently at Top of the Alpha, the newest party place on the 34th floor of Alphaland Corporate Tower, Ayala Ave. corner Buendia in Makati City.

Wearing a green gown created by international designer Parrish Espiritu, Nini was surrounded by friends from the diplomatic, government and business sectors.

Mati, Angelo, Abe and Nini Licaros, Cristina, Elie Licaros, Teresa Rufino, Leandro Rufino, Andrew Licaros, Pablo Rufino

Among her well-wishers were former President and Manila Mayor Joseph Ejercito Estrada with wife, former Senator Dr. Loi Ejercito, Club Bulakeño past and incumbent presidents Milo Bondoc and Virma Vergel De Dios, Teresa Rufino and family, showbiz couple Eddie Gutierrez and Annabel Rama, designers Ito Curata and Albert Andrada, Burger Machine’s Fe Rodriguez, Ching Cruz, Jeff Campos, Betsy and Bob Tenchavez, PICC’s Chuchi Villar, former beauty queen Cita Avecilla Roman and Sulo Hotel’s Tina Cuevas.

Top of the Alpha is the metro’s newest cosmopolitan lounge and nightspot offering top-shelf liquors and classic cocktails. Music was provided by Fabulous Band, led by composer and musician Danny Favis.

Guests rocked the night away to the great sounds and beats of the ’80s as they stayed on the dance floor and partied ’til dawn. Cheers, my palangga, Nini. May you be blessed with good health, wealth, tons of love and happiness, dahling.