ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
The celebrant Nini and her husband Abe Licaros
Alex Van Hagen powered by MAC Center
Rockin’ to the ’80s for Nini Licaros
MY LIPS ARE SEALED...SOMETIMES - Maurice Arcache (The Philippine Star) - January 15, 2020 - 12:00am

Overlooking the gorgeous skyline of the Makati business district, another fun-filled, dinner-cum-disco birthday celebration of former beauty queen, former Makati councilor, party host and well-loved socialite, stunning philanthropist Nini Licaros was held recently at Top of the Alpha, the newest party place on the 34th floor of Alphaland Corporate Tower, Ayala Ave. corner Buendia in Makati City.

Wearing a green gown created by international designer Parrish Espiritu, Nini was surrounded by friends from the diplomatic, government and business sectors.

Mati, Angelo, Abe and Nini Licaros, Cristina, Elie Licaros, Teresa Rufino, Leandro Rufino, Andrew Licaros, Pablo Rufino

Among her well-wishers were former President and Manila Mayor Joseph Ejercito Estrada with wife, former Senator Dr. Loi Ejercito, Club Bulakeño past and incumbent presidents Milo Bondoc and Virma Vergel De Dios, Teresa Rufino and family, showbiz couple Eddie Gutierrez and Annabel Rama, designers Ito Curata and Albert Andrada, Burger Machine’s Fe Rodriguez, Ching Cruz, Jeff Campos, Betsy and Bob Tenchavez, PICC’s Chuchi Villar, former beauty queen Cita Avecilla Roman and Sulo Hotel’s Tina Cuevas.

Top of the Alpha is the metro’s newest cosmopolitan lounge and nightspot offering top-shelf liquors and classic cocktails. Music was provided by Fabulous Band, led by composer and musician Danny Favis.

Guests rocked the night away to the great sounds and beats of the ’80s as they stayed on the dance floor and partied ’til dawn. Cheers, my palangga, Nini. May you be blessed with good health, wealth, tons of love and happiness, dahling.

NINI LICAROS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
1 hour ago
Philippine designers are on trend for fashion 2020
By Ricky Toledo,Chito Vijandre | 1 hour ago
Now that it’s 2020, you surely want a clear vision of how to dress this year.
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
1 hour ago
Rockin’ to the ’80s for Nini Licaros
By Maurice Arcache | 1 hour ago
Overlooking the gorgeous skyline of the Makati business district, another fun-filled, dinner-cum-disco birthday celebration...
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
6 days ago
Filipino brand's 'bakya' makes it to British Vogue
6 days ago
A Filipino shoe brand has welcomed the new year with a bang as it joins the list of emerging designers and brands featured...
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
7 days ago
Esprit dares you to ‘wear your stripes’
By Maurice Arcache | 7 days ago
Esprit, a renowned international fashion brand, dahlings, unveiled its limited-edition Craig & Karl collection at TriNoma,...
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
7 days ago
A sweet and meaningful first
By Maurice Arcache | 7 days ago
Hotelier prima Michelle Garcia and the brilliant Ariel Arce of the one-of-a-kind Arce Dairy Ice Cream, celebrated the first...
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
7 days ago
A musical evening for peace with Joey and Marissa Concepcion
By Frannie Jacinto | 7 days ago
For the past several years, businessman and Presidential Assistant on Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion and his gracious wife...
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with