The brand is the only Filipina label in the magazine’s Designer Profile section, which pays tribute to up and coming fashion brands. 
Annie & Lori/Released
Filipino brand's 'bakya' makes it to British Vogue
(Philstar.com) - January 8, 2020 - 3:47pm

MANILA, Philippines — A Filipino shoe brand has welcomed the new year with a bang as it joins the list of emerging designers and brands featured in the Fashion and Film issue of British Vogue released this month. 

Annie & Lori is the only Filipina label in the magazine’s Designer Profile section, which pays tribute to up and coming fashion brands. 

British Vogue highlights how the homegrown brand takes inspiration from Filipino culture and heritage. On spotlight is the brand’s modern update of the "bakya" or wooden clogs, as well as mules made of indigenous textiles.

“We were extremely excited when British Vogue contacted us a couple of months ago to say they would like to feature our brand,” said owner Faith Mijares. “It’s a dream come true and this will definitely inspire us to continue creating more beautiful sandals for the Filipina and for more women in other parts of the world.”

Known for its leather footwear with minimalist designs, the brand has been worn by international model Kelsey Merritt and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, among others. 

Filipino brand's 'bakya' makes it to British Vogue
