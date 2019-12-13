Push for beauty in 2020: Holiday fashion, beauty essentials

MANILA, Philippines — Are you ready for the many parties ahead?

Be prepared for the holidays, the most beautiful time of the year, with these fashion and beauty must-haves for the season.

Lipstick-inspired sweet indulgences

Bizu/Released Macaron de Paris

Two French-inspired brands, L’Oreal and Bizu, recently collaborated to create Macaron de Paris flavors inspired by L’Oreal’s famed lip colors.

The mark of French patisserie Bizu is its Macaron de Paris, one of the trickiest pastries to perfect, yet the patisserie gets right. These bite-sized delights feature variations on flavored buttercream melding two chewy almond meringue shells.

Indulge in the macaron flavors of the season: Queso de Bola, featuring white chocolate ganache with the tang of cheddar cheese and queso de bola; Salted Caramel, offering crushed praline dipped in chocolate; and the famous Malagos Chocolate, featuring Davao dark chocolate ganache.

This year, the patisserie has also intricately assembled dessert towers resembling 12-inch-tall Christmas trees with either twining ribbons or edible ornaments in seasonal colors.

Available for advanced ordering in the patisserie’s branches in Greenhills, Greenbelt 2, St. Luke’s Global City, Alabang Town Center, Catering Studio, Robinsons Magnolia and Eastwood Mall, the Macaron de Paris Tower contains up to 200 pieces of decadent macarons filled with chocolate ganache; the Strawberry Tower is made from 160 pieces of juicy strawberries; and the Truffle Tower contains 140 pieces of dark chocolate truffles dipped in white chocolate, with a gilded chocolate star as a topper.

Gift of good health and beauty

Photo release Cetaphil Baby launched Mommy Dialogues, a series of discussions about pressing issues that moms often have to deal with.

One of a mom’s foremost responsibilities is to give her baby a healthy childhood. To achieve that requires a holistic approach, involving healthy food, healthy play, healthy sleep and healthy skin. These comprise the pillars for giving the healthy start that babies deserve in life.

To help mothers through this journey, Cetaphil Baby launched Mommy Dialogues, a series of discussions about pressing issues that moms often have to deal with. It is also a platform where moms can meet other moms and share best practices when it comes to taking care of their babies.

Each session of the Mommy Dialogues series will focus on topics concerning one or more of the four pillars of baby health: food, play, sleep and skin.

The pilot event kicked off with a discussion about developing one’s own styles of parenting. Moms Andi Manzano-Reyes, Frances Ang, and Dr. Ma. Cricelda Rescober led the discussion on being each other’s support system, dealing with other moms, and the visible indicators of baby’s health.

Cetaphil Philippines’ Facebook and Instagram pages and website offers more information. The skincare brand has been recommended by dermatologists for over 70 years.

New face of glamour

Filipina actress, author and advocate Heart Evangelista is the latest power woman to grace the iconic Avon Philippines catalog. The partnership comes in time for the launch of Glamour, the newest addition to the Far Away line of fragrances from Avon. The new scent introduces a more modern look to the bestselling fragrance line, and promises to take one’s senses on a trip with its bouquet of exotic ingredients.

Far Away Glamour brings out the side of Heart that loves to discover new and exciting cultures. It is a passion that she satisfies with extensive travel, a subject she often features in her popular vlog.

“Heart inspires us to travel and get lost in all the experiences that the world has to offer. She represents the cosmopolitan Filipina that the new fragrance is meant for,” said Tisha Rodriguez, Avon Philippines’ Marketing Director. “Like many ambassadors before her, Heart also shares a passion for supporting other women, which is at the heart of what the brand stands for.”

Lovi's new love

Imono/Released Actress Lovi Poe

As beautiful as the tinsel that decorate every Christmas tree, standout and be radiant this season with delicate shimmers like Imono Jewelry. The retailer takes pride of its non-tarnish, hypoallergenic jewelry that allows one to express every style and enjoy luxury every day.

“When it comes to beautiful jewelry, I’ve always believed that they shouldn’t be worn simply on special occasions. Time is a gift, so it commands that you appreciate every moment fully. So wear that dress you’ve always wanted to wear, and adorn yourself with your favorite jewels that bring you the most joy,” shared Imono Jewelry brand ambassador Lovi Poe.

A true woman of style, Lovi becomes the apt voice of the youth since she is multi-faceted and multi-talented, confident and empowered in her beauty. “What I love most about the brand is that it has such a vast and versatile collection—from minimalist pendants to edgy studs, ornate drop earrings, charms and more. One can surely find picks that are appropriate for any occasion and every personality.”

Since every piece is non-tarnish, it could be ideal for those with sensitive skin. All pieces, for both men and women, are made from 316L Steel, which make the jewelry durable.

This yuletide season, the brand, which is found in select SM stores, introduces a new collection, Evolve and Shine, which brings forth a mix of gold, silvers and colorful stones, handpicked by Poe. The collection includes stackable rings that remind you to be grateful for every moment, Poe assured.

Personalized for every personality

Levi's Philippines/Released Christiana Collings, Chloe Collings and Mimiyuuuh during their Tailor Shop visit.

Christmas is near and everyone can definitely feel the rush of Christmas shopping and deciding what presents to give your loved ones. The best part of gift giving is seeing someone’s face light up when they open it.

When you give your loved ones personalized and customizable gifts from personal creations, you are truly giving joy. Levi’s Tailor Shop is well known for their customized denim pieces since last year. They let you personalize your Trucker jacket with patches, pins, fabric applique and embroidery. This year, they are expanding their shop to include the first-ever Print Shop in the Philippines, which will be launched in SM Makati on December 14.

The brand aims to be an avenue where customers can add a dash of their personal touch on to fashionable and classic tees. Now, customers can make a statement and own it. A white crewneck shirt can be customized with a placement of the design. You may either place it on the front center, front left chest or front right chest. For the fun part, one can choose from a variety of designs and prints for the logo. Customers are given a wide range of choices, so there is a design to match everyone’s taste and personality.

Made for sensitive skin

Johnson's Baby/Released Made with purposeful ingredients like real cotton and a fragrance designed to make baby happy, CottonTouch is a good way to care for baby’s delicate, sensitive skin.

A gentle, soft touch is the perfect way to comfort baby from the moment they open their eyes. Clinically proven to help support baby’s naturally developing skin microbiome, the new Johnson’s Baby CottonTouch products are claimed to be light and pH balanced for newborns’ sensitive skin.

The products’ non-slippery formulas allow for a better, safer hold during bath time. Made with purposeful ingredients like real cotton and a fragrance designed to make baby happy, CottonTouch is a good way to care for baby’s delicate, sensitive skin.

“A baby’s needs are very much different than our own. Each sense, from sight to touch, and through all the moments of play and exploration that our babies go through as they develop, are opportunities to nurture their happy and healthy development. All these moments are also opportunities for us to empower parents to maximize bonding with their babies to nurture the best development possible,” said Bessie Colet Campillo, Johnson’s Marketing Manager.

Holiday look makeup tutorial using Thai-themed collection

Cosmetics label Artistry Studio says “Sawasdee ka” and boards a tuk tuk for the next stop on the “Passionista” world tour – Bangkok.

As the most visited city in the world, Bangkok continues to attract both vacation and business travelers. From the vibrant markets to the golden temples, the new Artistry Studio Bangkok Edition offers new must-have cosmetic products with the textures and colors of Thailand’s fashion, active nightlife and bright flowers as inspiration.

Beauty lovers everywhere can hear the beat and experience another adventure in Bangkok with the bright, the bold, and everything in between. The Thai capital sets new parameters for trendy and style-savvy fashion products. With the new Bangkok Edition, ladies who are always on-the-go can instantly feel like they are at the thrill of Bangkok, an unpredictable city filled with happy people.

“From NYC to Paris, and now Bangkok – the new makeup line is about products that do it all. Our third edition is no exception with trendy, multi-tasking products that represent the key themes of Thailand for the girl-on-the-go to use and share with others,” said Kelli Templeton, Amway Vice President of Global Beauty for the Artistry brand.

“The Bangkok edition is no exception with trendy, multi-tasking products that represent key themes of Thailand for those who are on-the-go,” said Leni Olmedo, Country Manager of Amway Philippines, LLC.

The Bangkok Edition is the latest collection of beauty products inspired by the color, shimmer and shine of Thailand’s capital city. The collection includes Mascara Base Primer for volumizing, thickening and lengthening lashes; On-the-Go Palette in peach and pink shades touched with golden radiance; two-in-one Matte Lip Crayon for defined lips; Kajal Eyeliner; and Shimmering Cream Eye Shadow with built-in primer.

The collection features sister artists Nualtong and Pattreeda Prasarnthong’s colorful and bold illustrations on the packaging and product. Nualtong’s drawings of fashionable girls filled with dynamic and swooping gestures that reflect her own energy and hip personality. The influence of color and bright bold shapes in the collection comes from Pattreeda’s illustrations. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, editing by Erwin Cagadas Jr.

Care for eczema-prone skin

Aveeno/Released The two-step daily care solution starts with cleansing with the Daily Emollient body wash, followed by moisturizing and soothing with Daily Emollient cream.

These holidays, skincare label Aveeno puts the focus on sharing a daily care solution for eczema, a condition that causes the skin to become red, itchy, inflamed and very dry. People with this condition will often experience periods of time where their symptoms flare up or worsen.

The brand recently just launched their transformative line in the Philippines, the Dermexa, which specifically aims to address the needs of those with eczema-prone skin. Available at Lazada, Mercury Drug Store and Watsons, the line consists of a daily emollient body wash and cream, which are both formulated with prebiotic oats and ceramides that are meant to soothe very dry and itchy skin and help strengthen the skin’s moisture barrier as well. It is also paraben-free, fragrance-free and steroid-free, making it gentle to skin.

Dermexa is also clinically proven to prevent flare ups, restore skin microbiome and relieve the key symptoms of eczema. The two-step daily care solution starts with cleansing with the Daily Emollient body wash, followed by moisturizing and soothing with Daily Emollient cream.

“We want to help those with Eczema-prone skin by offering a daily care solution for everyone in the family, from parents and even their children, to help relieve them from discomfort stemming from Eczema,” said Kat Suarez, Senior Brand Manager of Aveeno Philippines.

For street style lovers

Oxgyn/Released Looney Tunes collection

Proudly Filipino apparel brand Oxgn introduces its scents line and gift sets for the season.

In addition, Looney Tunes, the iconic animated series created in 1930, features the Looney Tunes squad’s adventures and misadventures with music and retro aesthetics. Oxgn captures the fun spirit of the series by putting a streetwear spin on the well-loved characters.

The apparel label brings to life Bugs Bunny, Taz, Porky Pig, Tweety and the rest of the squad in athleisure-inspired pieces. Keepin’ it fresh are snazzy embroidered jackets, cute coords, and accessories in faux-fur and vinyl for the perfect finishing touch. Wear the meme with prints featuring screengrabs of classic Looney Tunes cartoon scenes on bike shorts, bandeau tops, and tees. The collection is available in select stores and online at Oxgnfashion.com. That’s all folks!

Celebrating diversity

One Earth Organics/Released “Empowerment is everything,” the brand’s founder Tyfannie Anne Short said.

Natural beauty brand One Earth Organics goes far beyond selling organic skin care products. Grounded on the principle of enhancing natural beauty and maintaining it naturally through harmless, chemical-free solutions, the brand values beauty as something that is not skin-deep, but self-deep.

The mantra serves as the light as the brand aims to shine in its new campaign, “Celebrating Diversity.” Featuring eight personalities who champion various types of beauty, the movement encourages women to feel confident and valid, regardless of weight, age, color and skin condition.

“Empowerment is everything,” the brand’s founder Tyfannie Anne Short said.

One of the faces of the campaign is ageless fashion icon/ social media influencer Tessie Singson. At 65 years old, Singson is known in social media as @lolaandrogynous, and she is celebrated for her unabashedly stylish fashion sense that reminds everyone that beauty knows no age.

Two professional models are part of the campaign as well. One is Anna Panathera, who believes that everyone should accept diversity—not just the empowered, but more importantly, the critics. Another is Gelai Peñales, who used to be insecure about her weight, but has learned to accept that she “will never fit into the ‘perfect mold’ that society made.”

“I am already who I am meant to be," Peñales said.

Meanwhile, to look at insecurity as a source of strength is the advice that happily married mom Nek Orence wants to impart. Once ashamed of her stretch marks, Orence now considers the scars as “tiger stripes” for being able to bear a child.

Professional volleyball player Aby Maraño shares the same message, saying to celebrate our differences is to our highlight our individuality. “Be your own kind of beauty,” she said.

“How beautiful you are depends on how you see yourself,” added body positive advocate Gita Gumabao. “You don’t need assurance from other people because being secure in the love of God makes one beautiful. No one can tell you otherwise.”

Lastly, Binibining Pilipinas 2019 candidate Hanna Arnold said the mythical “gold standard of beauty” is a thing of the past. “Each of us has a unique look, unique body and unique skills,” said Arnold, who used to despise being “too tall.” “We don’t just believe our bodies are good, but we know they are good.”

New shades of nude

Maybelline/Released Actress Liza Soberano wearing Sensational Liquid Matte Lip Tint

Designed to flatter all skin tones, the new pigmented and lightweight nude shades of Sensational Liquid Matte Lip Tint by Maybelline New York aims to provide a creamy matte lip tint for everyday wear.

Boasting of micronized powder technology that makes the formula thin enough for the lips but thick enough to give great color payoff with a matte finish, the new nude shades line aims to leaves lips flushed with color without the heavy and drying feeling.

“At Maybelline New York, we want to make sure that we answer any Filipinas make up woes through our products,” said Kathleen Chan, Product Manager for Lips category. “The Sensational Liquid Matte Lip Tint is truly an innovation that answers most Filipinas desire to have a lightweight lipstick that give amazing color payoff without the heavy and sticky feeling that other liquid matte lipsticks deliver.”

Defying gravity

Singer-actress Donna Cruz is now the official endorser of Avon’s Anew Reversalist Bi-phase serum. Donna’s top beauty concerns are stress and sun exposure, but the new serum, she said, makes her seven years younger in seven days, an innovation from the brand’s Skincare Institute in New York.

The serum comes with Best Day Cream with SPF, Anew Reversalist day and night cream for fighting wrinkles, dark circles, sagging skin and skin damage from the DNA level.

“Fans and friends say I haven’t changed a bit,” said Donna.

Make your home beautiful and clean



Pie-Sol/Released Actress Dimples Romana

The aroma of pine is truly a hallmark of Christmas.

Apart from using pine-scented candles and essential oils, a good way to have the smell of holiday joy in one’s home is by using a germ-free and fresh-smelling cleaner like Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner.

Available in leading supermarkets in lemon fresh, lavender, sparkling wave, orange and pine scents, Pine-Sol can be used to clean even hard nonporous surfaces like floor tiles, walls, stovetops, countertops and glass.

Makeup brand used by Hollywood A-listers opens in Makati

Rustans/Released Romanian-born beauty pioneer, entrepreneur, founder and Chief Executive Officer Anastasia Soare launched her namesake brand with a Beverly Hills flagship salon in 1997 and the company’s first product line in 2000.

Prestige global cosmetics brand and leading beauty innovator Anastasia Beverly Hills recently launched at Rustan’s Makati.

Romanian-born beauty pioneer, entrepreneur, founder and Chief Executive Officer Anastasia Soare launched her namesake brand with a Beverly Hills flagship salon in 1997 and the company’s first product line in 2000.

With a celebrity following including Naomi Campbell, Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian, the brand’s products are rooted in the balance and proportion of the Golden Ratio, creating prestige cosmetics for a passionate “prosumer” audience.

ABH has received numerous accolades for products, including cult classics Brow Wiz, Dipbrow Pomade, Powder Contour Kit, Glow Kits, Modern Renaissance Eye Shadow Palette and Liquid Lipstick, as well as industry-wide recognition for digital innovation.

Brow Wiz is an ultra-slim, retractable pencil that is ideal for outlining and detailing brows. The unique wax formula adds texture and creates the appearance of fuller-looking brows with ease and flexibility. Use the fine-tipped pencil to create tiny hair-like strokes in areas where there is sparseness. Then, use the spoolie end to blend for a natural-looking finish.

Meanwhile, Dipbrow Pomade is a full-pigment, waterproof pomade that can be used to fill in and detail brows. The long-lasting, buildable formula glides on, dries down completely and stays put, giving you effortless, natural-looking textured brows with ease.

Containing three highlighter shades and three contour shades with matte and shimmer finishes, the all-in-one original Powder Contour Kit lets you brighten, sculpt and color correct with seamless blendability. Featuring ABH’s innovative pressed formula, each shade effortlessly blends and adheres to the skin, making it easy to accentuate your face, eyes and body.

On the other hand, the Glow Kits contain four shades of highlighting powder, featuring warm bronze hues and intense luminosity. With a lightweight, refined formula, each shade delivers buildable coverage with a metallic-luster finish.

Inspired by the resins and paints of Renaissance art, Modern Renaissance Eye Shadow Palette contains 14 full-pigment shades ranging from neutral to berry tones in matte and metallic finishes. This essential eye shadow collection features ABH’s highly pigmented, easy-to-blend formula and offers a versatile color range for creating everything from subtle to dramatic eye looks.

Meanwhile, Liquid Lipstick is a full-pigment liquid formula that dries down to a weightless matte finish for smudge-proof wearability and long-lasting color. The comfortable matte formula delivers full-coverage wear that creates the appearance of fuller lips and lasts all day.

Soare claims to be the first to introduce and patent the Golden Ratio Eyebrow Shaping Method, which has gone on to become a modern beauty essential. ABH products are in over 25 countries, and ABH is committed to cruelty-free product formulation, testing and development.

The beauty of sharing

The air is chilly, the mood is merry, and the lights are out and sparkling. What a joy it is to have the holidays upon us once again. This is the time to give back and share the love and blessings we have received this year, as it is what the true spirit of Christmas is.

This Christmas, Hallmark is inviting one to celebrate the season with the gift of love and care. In hopes to bring holiday cheer to street children, the brand recently launched its partnership with PhilSeven Foundation, convenience store 7-Eleven’s charity arm, through “Gulong ng Karunungan” (GNK) project.

This is a mobile school project that aims to provide education to the less fortunate street children of select local cities in the Philippines. Over the past years, GNK has helped augment the learning, supplemental feeding, and basic medical needs of over 2,000 disadvantaged youth, comprised mostly of out-of-school children and informal settlers from identified city beneficiaries.

With every purchase of Hallmark Christmas products such as gift wrappers, gift bags, gift tags and other Christmas products from 7-Eleven, a portion of the sales will be donated directly to support GNK project. The Christmas products are also available in all leading bookstores and select online shops.

Make this season shine by celebrating it, too, with people outside your home. And when you care enough to give back, we believe that the smiles and joy of children in need are more than enough to warm your heart and make your Christmas, the merriest ever.

Pledge to fight gender-based violence

Philippines is said to be one of the most dangerous places for women in Asia. One in two Filipinas aged 15 to 49 admitted they did nothing after being harassed.

Rape happens every 72 minutes, meaning, allegations of gender-based violence all too often ignored, according to recent studies by beauty retailer Avon Philippines.

As such, the direct-selling company recently launched the “Speak out, listen up” campaign against violence against women.

Avon recently joined the United Nations in going orange as campaign against gender-based violence from November 25 to December 10. November 25 was UN’s International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women while December 10 was Human Rights Day.

During the campaign, Avon reportedly donated $65 million to fight gender-based violence all over the world and to support four women-centered, non-government organizations in the Philippines through annual donations. The company also launched its new training and awareness program for girl scouts and sales representatives.

Bonding with Papa P

Mega Sardines recently marked its National Sardines Day brand ambassador Piolo Pascual and Dimples Romana and Mike Enriquez. The Mega SardiNation is the brand’s first ever celebration in SM Mall of Asia Music Hall as part of the company’s commitment to improve the health and nutrition sector through its 12-hour catch-to-canning process for high quality and health benefits.

Apart from a nutrition discussion facilitated by Enriquez, the event marked the launch of a community and health and nutrition program in Quezon City in partnership with Nutrition Center of the Philippines. The program included feeding undernourished kids aged three to six, who received two full meals.

K- and J-beauty on spotlight

The SM Store/Released K-Beauty Playground

The biggest buzz in pop culture these days starts with a K. From K-Drama to K-Pop to K-Beauty, the world has fallen in love with all things Korean. K-Beauty has taken the whole world by storm with its sheet masks and a skin care tradition characterized by simplicity, efficacy and wellness. Korean beauty companies are well known for their use of innovative ingredients in their products like snail mucus, tomato, kale, coptis root, licorice root and many others.

For K-Beauty lovers, SM Beauty at The SM Store has a wide range of the Korean beauty brands carefully curated at special K-Beauty zones nationwide. While there are already Korean brands in the Philippines, arguably only SM Beauty has brought together multiple brands under one roof.

Visiting the flagship K-Beauty zone in SM Makati is like being in Myeongdong without having to leave the Philippines. Achieve the perfect K-Beauty look with the help of these bestsellers: Skin Care – CosRx, Dear Klairs, Neogen, Mediheal, Leaders, Banila Co, AHC, Esfolio, The Saem, Dewytree, Face Republic, iWhite ,Seoul White, Luxe Organix, Fresh, Bling Pop, Jayjun, SNP; Cosmetics – BLK (Korean line) , Yadah, Club Clio, Peripera and Vice BT21 line.

"K-Beauty Playground is a wonderful place to discover, experience and play with Korean beauty products to help achieve the signature doll like makeup and glowing hydrated skin. We are glad to be the preferred destination of K-Beauty lovers in the Philippines. There’s going to be a lot more brands that we will bring in in the coming days for our customers to try" said Viki Encarnacion, Customer Director of Watsons/SM Beauty.

SM Beauty is a top shopping destination that carries a wide selection of both premium and budget brands.

Photo release Beauty must-haves from Olay, The Body Shop, Vaseline and STR8

K-Beauty and J-Beauty are beauty trend giants that have gained massive following due to their influence in the skincare world. While having different approaches to beauty regimens, both are rooted on science-driven ingredients that target skin protection and hydration.

This is why Olay Natural White takes inspiration from the Korean beauty and Japanese beauty in its latest product offerings that come with two- in-one benefit. The products are now available in all major supermarkets, department stores, and drugstores nationwide.

Angel-Glow Tone Up aims to balance and brighten skin tone without a greasy white mess. It contains Niacinamide, grapefruit and apple extract that instantly brighten and boost skin glow. It also aim to improve skin clarity by balancing uneven skin tone and helps fade dark spots. You can use it on top of makeup, as it works as a skin primer.

Meanwhile, Olay Natural White Mochi-Mochi Night Cream rides on the J-Beauty trend of “Mochi-Mochi,” packed with Niacinamide, vitamin B5 and white lily extract to repair, brighten and hydrate while you sleep the night away. It also helps reduce dark spots.

The skin on your lips is thinner than skin and other parts of body, making it more prone to dullness and dryness.

Made in Korea, Vaseline presents its lip balm line for smooth and moisturized lips.

Clinically proven and dermatologically tested, the non-stick, non-greasy formula makes the lip balm a good base for any lip color.

Available in original, rose, aloe vera and cocoa butter, Vaseline Lip Balm lock in moisture for healthy lips.

Get into the beauty beat

The Body Shop is back for an evolution with its store design, Beat concept. This latest evolution fuses the personal care label’s best ideas: using the store as a hub of energy, community space and having a service-led proposition to offer personalized, friendly advice, to deliver a new level of brand experience.

Its stores are the home of the brand – a vibrant, nature inspired space, with unique and rich heritage that is both informal and engaging. It is a space that is full of opportunities for discovery, where the brand brings to life its iconic products through sensorial experiences, global communities, values and unique stories.

The new concept aims to bring the brand to life through honest and simple materials, together with the presentation of our finest ingredients to deliver meaningful experiences and storytelling.

In this new design concept, there will be clearer brand markers to encourage the customer to discover the brand’s ranges through meaningful experiences and storytelling.

For active men

To help more men pursue an active lifestyle with no distractions, STR8 introduces the new STR8 Performance line.

The brand recognizes that, while sweat is a product of hard work, it can be source of insecurity. Designed to minimize sweat and maximize confidence are four new deodorants with long-lasting effects up to 72 hours, the new line includes the woody Invisible Force, which uses anti-mark stealth technology to keep clothes and skin free of yellow stains.

The Fresh Recharge offers extreme, durable performance that releases freshness even through perspiration. There are also Heat Resist and Protect Extreme for battling unwanted odor.

The White collection also offers four three-in-one shower gels for the hair, body and face. The Detox Power is for deep cleansing, using active carbon and deo action designed to neutralize sweat, odor and bacteria. The Hydra Boost, meanwhile, is for refreshing the body.

Self-care scrub

Dove via Walmart website Pomegranate Seeds and Shea Butter polish

Made with Dove’s signature 1/4 moisturizing cream, Dove Exfoliating Body Polish is ideal for one’s self-care session this Holiday season.

The new exfoliating line comes in variants such as Kiwi Seeds & Cool Aloe to lift senses and keep skin refreshed and soothed; Pomegranate Seeds and Shea Butter for revitalized and radiant skin; and Crushed Macadamia and Rice Milk, which has a velvety aroma for smoothening skin.

The brand recommends massaging the whole body with the polish for a creamy coverage up to four times a week. — Reports from Jan Milo Severo