ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
‘Reflection’: Designer explains concept behind Catriona Gray’s Miss Universe final walk gown
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - December 9, 2019 - 12:51pm

MANILA, Philippines — Fourth Filipina Miss Universe Catriona Gray showcased patriotism until the very end of her reign as she once again donned a gown inspired by the country’s national bird for her farewell walk.

Mak Tumang, who designed Catriona’s flowing sea-colored gown, called the gown “reflection,” based on the point of view of a Philippine eagle who mirrors itself on shiny waters.

“The creation's inspiration stems from the vision of the Philippine Eagle flying over the flawless turquoise seas embracing our archipelago,” Tumang wrote.

“Despite its mighty ability to soar up high far beyond the clouds, it could still manage to look down until the point of reflecting itself on the shiny waters. This display of both might & humility is the call each of us heeds,” he explained.

This is not the first time Catriona’s gown was inspired by a bird.

During the preliminary competition last year, Catriona wore an "Ibong Adarna"-inspired gown described to be a mythological bird that could change in several fascinating guises.

READ: Philippines’ Catriona Gray goes ‘Ibong Adarna’ for Miss Universe evening gown 

Like Catriona, Philippine bet to Miss Universe 2019 Gazini Ganados also emulated the Philippine eagle in her gown and national costume created by Cary Santiago.

Tumang, Catriona’s designer during her pageant journey, is known for creating gowns inspired by Filipino traits, culture and heritage.

For the “reflection” gown, Tumang likened the Filipinos to the Philippine eagle who views himself as he takes on a journey.

“As a nation, we are to have a steadfast spirit yet we also take a moment to journey within ourselves. By doing so, we could be able to mirror the beauty that is within us, to mirror what is true and just and to mirror the light which illuminates our path. Silay; to mirror, Pagbubulay; to introspect - the Filipino nation's moment of reflection!” he said.

The designer also posted a video on how the farewell gown was crafted.

During her final walk, Catriona also wore a wrislet with three stars and sun motif, resembling the Philippine flag and the iconic ear cuff she wore at last year's Miss Universe pageant.

2019 MISS UNIVERSE CATRIONA GRAY MAK TUMANG MISS UNIVERSE MISS UNIVERSE 2018 MISS UNIVERSE 2019
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
1 hour ago
‘Reflection’: Designer explains concept behind Catriona Gray’s Miss Universe final walk gown
By Rosette Adel | 1 hour ago
Fourth Filipina Miss Universe Catriona Gray showcased patriotism until the very end of her reign as she once again donned...
Fashion and Beauty
fb tw
1 day ago
'In good hands': All Filipino designers working with Miss Universe 2019 candidates
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
Here’s a quick guide to our proudly Filipino designers who will be gracing Miss Universe with their much-anticipated...
Fashion and Beauty
fb tw
2 days ago
Cary Santiago shares inspiration behind Gazini Ganados' Miss Universe National Costume, evening gown
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 days ago
“The design is not as flamboyant but the details are very intricate. It’s hand-stitched all coming from the same...
Fashion and Beauty
fb tw
4 days ago
#PinoyPride: Check out Gazini Ganados' Filipino-inspired Miss Universe outfits, accessories
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 days ago
Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados posted a preview of her coronation night attire, paying homage to strong Filipino...
Fashion and Beauty
fb tw
5 days ago
Uniqlo gets happy with Marimekko… again
By Therese Jamora-Garceau | 5 days ago
Last year, lovers of fun, colorful prints reveled in Uniqlo’s collaboration with Marimekko, the Finnish design house...
Fashion and Beauty
fb tw
5 days ago
From Slims, then london and paris, Dani Osmeña launches her own label
By Frannie Jacinto | 5 days ago
It took some time and more than a few odd jobs before Dani Osmeña discovered her passion for design.
Fashion and Beauty
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with