‘Reflection’: Designer explains concept behind Catriona Gray’s Miss Universe final walk gown

MANILA, Philippines — Fourth Filipina Miss Universe Catriona Gray showcased patriotism until the very end of her reign as she once again donned a gown inspired by the country’s national bird for her farewell walk.

Mak Tumang, who designed Catriona’s flowing sea-colored gown, called the gown “reflection,” based on the point of view of a Philippine eagle who mirrors itself on shiny waters.

“The creation's inspiration stems from the vision of the Philippine Eagle flying over the flawless turquoise seas embracing our archipelago,” Tumang wrote.

“Despite its mighty ability to soar up high far beyond the clouds, it could still manage to look down until the point of reflecting itself on the shiny waters. This display of both might & humility is the call each of us heeds,” he explained.

This is not the first time Catriona’s gown was inspired by a bird.

During the preliminary competition last year, Catriona wore an "Ibong Adarna"-inspired gown described to be a mythological bird that could change in several fascinating guises.

READ: Philippines’ Catriona Gray goes ‘Ibong Adarna’ for Miss Universe evening gown

Like Catriona, Philippine bet to Miss Universe 2019 Gazini Ganados also emulated the Philippine eagle in her gown and national costume created by Cary Santiago.

Tumang, Catriona’s designer during her pageant journey, is known for creating gowns inspired by Filipino traits, culture and heritage.

For the “reflection” gown, Tumang likened the Filipinos to the Philippine eagle who views himself as he takes on a journey.

“As a nation, we are to have a steadfast spirit yet we also take a moment to journey within ourselves. By doing so, we could be able to mirror the beauty that is within us, to mirror what is true and just and to mirror the light which illuminates our path. Silay; to mirror, Pagbubulay; to introspect - the Filipino nation's moment of reflection!” he said.

The designer also posted a video on how the farewell gown was crafted.

During her final walk, Catriona also wore a wrislet with three stars and sun motif, resembling the Philippine flag and the iconic ear cuff she wore at last year's Miss Universe pageant.