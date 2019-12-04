ALLURE
Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados on Dec. 4, 2019 posted a preview of her coronation night attire, paying homage to strong Filipino roots and highlighting the country’s colorful heritage.
Gazini Ganados via Instagram, screenshot
#PinoyPride: Check out Gazini Ganados' Filipino-inspired Miss Universe outfits, accessories
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - December 4, 2019 - 5:06pm

MANILA, Philippines —The race to Miss Universe has never been closer to home! 

Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados on Wednesday posted a preview of her coronation night attire, paying homage to strong Filipino roots and highlighting the country’s colorful heritage. We’ll have to wait and see what the 23-year-old has in store for us come her big night, but for now, here’s a breakdown of looks she’s presented online in time for Miss Universe.

Handwoven red trench coat from Kandama

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Miss Universe Philippines @gazinii is wearing a fully handwoven red Kandama trench coat! The entire coat was handwoven by weavers from Julongan village in Kiangan, Ifugao. The pattern on the lapel of the coat depicts two elderly women (which is Gazini’s advocacy) helping each other in the pounding of rice kernels to remove its husk. The rest of the garment carries symbols of a shield or “happiyo” in the Tuwali language, which is used by ancient Ifugao men when they go for tribal wars. Gazini’s trench coat is not just any garment, it is a garment that tells a story through an ancient weaving tradition. Ifugao traditional arts and crafts which include fabric weaving usually expresses elements of the immediate physical and cultural (material and immaterial) landscape as well as cosmic images in woven textiles for traditional wears. #ifugao #missuniverse #IMG #missuniversephilippines #binibiningpilipinas #pageants #wearyourculture #supportfilipinoartisans #supportlocalph #lovelocalph #savetheweave

A post shared by Kandama (@kandamacollective) on

This fully handwoven coat was imagined by Kandama, a social enterprise that aims to empower indigenous women through weaving.

Weavers from Julongan village in Kiangan, Ifugao are known for their laborious process of crafting the coat by hand.

“The pattern on the lapel of the coat depicts two elderly women (which is Gazini’s advocacy) helping each other in the pounding of rice kernels to remove its husk,” Kandama’s Instagram post reads.

Gazini’s elderly care advocacy stems from a close relationship with her grandparents.

“The rest of the garment carries symbols of a shield or ‘happiyo’ in the Tuwali language, which is used by ancient Ifugao men when they go for tribal wars. Gazini’s trench coat is not just any garment, it is a garment that tells a story through an ancient weaving tradition.”

Traditional Ifugao products, such as fabric weaving, are said to incorporate "elements of the immediate physical and cultural (material and immaterial) landscape."

‘Watawat’ earrings 

Gazini has unveiled two sets of earrings by designer Kathryn Fanlo, including a customized pair specially made for her.

She is confirmed to don the "Watawat" earrings come coronation night. The piece of art bears the traditional colors and the signature three stars and the sun of the national flag.

“Wearing our flag with pride...Thank you for helping promote local talent and showing the rest of the world our rich culture,” Kathryn posted on Instagram.

The designer also encouraged the public to vote of Gazini as the online voting is now officially open.

“Online voting for top 20 is now officially open! Please vote and support #70 Gazini Ganados on her Miss Universe journey,” she said.

It can be recalled that Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray wowed the crowd last year with her flag-inspired earrings.

The Philippines is betting on a back-to-back win. The only country to achieve this feat is Venezuela in 2008 and 2009.

Gazini has also exhibited this exuberant pair of "Adelfa Multicolored Collection in Oval Stud" from the same designer.

Red dress from Julianne Syjuco

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Wearing this fully handwoven trench coat from Kandama made by weavers from Julongan village in Kiangan, Ifugao. This wardrobe tells a story through an ancient weaving tradition. The pattern on the lapel of the coat depicts two elderly women helping each other in the pounding of rice kernels to remove its husk while the rest of the garment carries symbols of a shield or “happiyo” in the Tuwali language, which is used by ancient Ifugao men when they go for tibal wars. Thank you, Kandama! Coat: @kandamacollective Earrings: @kathrynfanlo Shoes Loubtn by @queenbeeurgello Styling: @iamolisara @qurator_studio custom dress by @julianne_syjuco #MissUniverse #MissUniversePhilippines #GaziniGanados #Ganado5 #MissUniverse2019

A post shared by Gazini C. J. Ganados (@gazinii) on

There’s limited information on this custom dress by gown designer Julianne Syjuco, but it certainly accentuates Gazini's 5-foot-9 figure.

Julianne has designed for big names in the entertainment industry like Liza Soberano and Kathryn Bernardo.

Inaul from Maguindanao

For Miss Universe's thanksgiving dinner, the Cebuana beauty proudly wore a high-slit dress with an inaul bodice.

"Proudly wearing 'Inaul,' Maguindanao’s traditional woven cloth, at last night’s Miss Universe Thanksgiving Dinner ? Thank you to the very talented Sir Akmad Kari of House of Kari for this beautiful dress!" she said in the post.

The coronation night of the 68th Miss Universe will be held in Atlanta, Georgia in the US on December 8 (December 9, Philippine time).

