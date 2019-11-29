Celebrate the holidays in whimsical fashion with Banana Republic

MANILA, Philippines — The holidays are just around the corner and everyone is almost in a frenzy: planning and attending parties, shopping for gifts, planning trips and family reunions, and even preparing the much-awaited menu for Noche Buena.

Amid the excitement (and sometimes chaos) the holidays bring, looking your best is a must. Whether you’re attending a Christmas party at the office, after work drinks with colleagues, a holiday mixer with friends, or a clan reunion, always make sure to wear outfits that show your personality with a touch of whimsy for the yuletide season.

Banana Republic recently launched its 2019 Holiday Collection with a campaign video aptly entitled “Celebrate” and with it a myriad of stylish selections that will take care of your holiday wardrobe.

From fun yet functional corporate wear to tailored formal attires and fun-filled party outfits, Banana Republic’s holiday collection will transport you to a fantastical journey of celebrations.

With the “ber” months giving us cooler days ahead, this is the perfect season to don outfits with lots of character: texture, layers, and colors. Banana Republic holiday collection not only features peak style, but also performance.

Premium selections use the breathable Polartec® fabric engineered to retain warmth for maximum comfort whether you’re indoors, outdoors, or simply driving to your next get-together.

Speaking of parties, Banana Republic has the perfect selection that could easily go from the office to the dance floor in a matter of minutes.

For the ladies, we highly recommend the Metallic Hi-Low Dress that will surely be a conversation starter at any gathering.

For the men, looking chic and dapper has never been easier with the new Slim Solid Italian Wool Suit Jacket made with virgin wool from Marzotto, one of the oldest and most luxurious fiber mills in Italy.

Not only will this collection get you ready for any party that the holidays will throw at you, Banana Republic also transforms into a one-stop gift shopping joint for anyone who’s looking for something special for their loved ones. Visit the Banana Republic store at Greenbelt 5 in Makati City and the store will take care of all your gift shopping needs.

Photo Release Banana Republic also transforms into a one-stop gift shopping joint for anyone who’s looking for something special for their loved ones.

For dad, why not pick out the cool and sophisticated Merino Wool Turtleneck, which he will surely love. It’s made from 100% Merino wool from Italy's Filpucci mill known for their bold and bright hues. For mom, make a bee line for the Red Velvet Wrap Top that will give her the confidence to attend any gathering.

For the fun-loving brother or friend, look for Banana Republic’s Men’s Boxers with whimsical prints. For the outgoing sister or favorite cousin, the show-stopping Sequined Shift Dress will make her stand out at any party.

Don’t forget to get a cashmere sweater or two for grandpa and your favorite uncle!

The best part about shopping at Banana Republic this holiday season? All shoppers get to enjoy huge discounts on November 29 at its annual Black Friday Shopping Party, which offers 30% off in-store or get 40% off if you’re a Banana Republic VIP member!

Dreading the holiday traffic? Shopping for gifts could be as easy as using your phone when you shop at bananarepublic.com.ph. Don’t forget to use the promo code “BRFRIDAY35” upon check out and get 35% off any purchase made at www.bananarepublic.com.ph.

Banana Republic is available at Greenbelt 5 and www.bananarepublic.com.ph. Follow Banana Republic on Facebook at @BananaRepublicPhilippines.