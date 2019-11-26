ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
WATCH: Celebrity stylist Liz Uy shares holiday fashion tips, must-haves
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - November 26, 2019 - 6:42pm

MANILA, Philippines — Looking for style inspirations for holiday parties and events?

Celebrity stylist Liz Uy recently shared some fashion tips and must-haves at the opening of the first R.A.F. flagship store in Shangri-La Plaza Mall.

Featuring sleek, streamlined classics in sensational tones and bold dashes of geometric and organic prints, the Filipino brand’s Holiday 2019 collection captures the new store’s strong, sleek and elegant vibe that has been created for its target market: modern women.

Using some pieces from the store as guide, here are Liz's recommendations to look like a certified "it girl" for the holidays.

Metallics

“For this season, it’s always naman metallic, of course, because it’s festive. You can never go wrong,” Liz assured.

“You can always add some glitter and accessories like a giant clip, shimmery earrings and it’s gonna glam up your ensemble.”

Bold layering 

“Personally, I love layering, so your outfit’s not boring. For example, you can wear pants with a dress,” the celebrity stylist suggested.

She also recommended layering a red and white tube dress over another dress or putting a tube top over a dress.

Polka dots 

Liz agrees with many Filipinos’ belief that wearing polka dots and red when welcoming New Year would bring in good luck.

Spaghetti-strap dress 

A new way to wear a spaghetti-strap dress or top, said Liz, is by lowering the straps down your shoulders to make it look like a sexy off-shoulder outfit.

Red jumpsuit 

Besides polka dots, Liz believes wearing red can also boost one’s luck for the coming year.

To break the monotony in a solid-color outfit such as a red dress or jumpsuit, Liz suggested wearing a belt or choosing a jumpsuit with interesting cutouts.

Pink

Pink, Liz said, is also festive color besides red.

Cropped top

Liz particularly recommended a cropped top that shows just a little skin, and not the entire belly, for a hint of sexiness in your style.

Black or white pleated skirt

This can be worn under a tee dress for an interesting layering, said Liz.

Silk

Silk and satin look luxurious and thus, perfect for Christmas, said the former fashion editor.

Boots

These, said the "it girl," look powerful especially when worn with a jumpsuit.

Platforms

As Liz maintained: “Platforms are back, too, so it’s nice to add a little bit of height!” — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

FASHION TIPS LIZ UY
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Exclusive
1 hour ago
WATCH: Celebrity stylist Liz Uy shares holiday fashion tips, must-haves
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 hour ago
Celebrity stylist Liz Uy recently shared some fashion tips and must-haves at the opening of the first R.A.F. flagship store...
Fashion and Beauty
fb tw
6 days ago
Manila's Culturati celebrate birthday of literary blueblood Lisa Guerrero Nakpil
By Maurice Arcache | 6 days ago
It’s official.
Fashion and Beauty
fb tw
6 days ago
Melissa at 40: Young, fun and colorful
By Therese Jamora-Garceau | 6 days ago
I can’t believe that Melissa, the original jelly-shoe brand from Brazil, is 40 this year.
Fashion and Beauty
fb tw
6 days ago
Disruption is the mother of reinvention
By Igan D’Bayan | 6 days ago
Being the first, being different, being unique.
Fashion and Beauty
fb tw
6 days ago
Prince Mateen of Brunei is the hottest sports star
By Millet M. Mananquil | 6 days ago
It’s the season of sports as Manila prepares to roll out the red carpet for the SEA Games. It is also the season of...
Fashion and Beauty
fb tw
6 days ago
Revisiting Mary Quant, The designer who challenged Paris and made fashion fun
By Ricky Toledo,Chito Vijandre | 6 days ago
Ayoung Brit presenting her collection in Paris, the center of fashion and couture, in 1963? Quite preposterous, as the Brits...
Fashion and Beauty
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with