WATCH: Celebrity stylist Liz Uy shares holiday fashion tips, must-haves

MANILA, Philippines — Looking for style inspirations for holiday parties and events?

Celebrity stylist Liz Uy recently shared some fashion tips and must-haves at the opening of the first R.A.F. flagship store in Shangri-La Plaza Mall.

Featuring sleek, streamlined classics in sensational tones and bold dashes of geometric and organic prints, the Filipino brand’s Holiday 2019 collection captures the new store’s strong, sleek and elegant vibe that has been created for its target market: modern women.

Using some pieces from the store as guide, here are Liz's recommendations to look like a certified "it girl" for the holidays.

Metallics

“For this season, it’s always naman metallic, of course, because it’s festive. You can never go wrong,” Liz assured.

“You can always add some glitter and accessories like a giant clip, shimmery earrings and it’s gonna glam up your ensemble.”

Bold layering

“Personally, I love layering, so your outfit’s not boring. For example, you can wear pants with a dress,” the celebrity stylist suggested.

She also recommended layering a red and white tube dress over another dress or putting a tube top over a dress.

Polka dots

Liz agrees with many Filipinos’ belief that wearing polka dots and red when welcoming New Year would bring in good luck.

Spaghetti-strap dress

A new way to wear a spaghetti-strap dress or top, said Liz, is by lowering the straps down your shoulders to make it look like a sexy off-shoulder outfit.

Red jumpsuit

Besides polka dots, Liz believes wearing red can also boost one’s luck for the coming year.

To break the monotony in a solid-color outfit such as a red dress or jumpsuit, Liz suggested wearing a belt or choosing a jumpsuit with interesting cutouts.

Pink

Pink, Liz said, is also festive color besides red.

Cropped top

Liz particularly recommended a cropped top that shows just a little skin, and not the entire belly, for a hint of sexiness in your style.

Black or white pleated skirt

This can be worn under a tee dress for an interesting layering, said Liz.

Silk

Silk and satin look luxurious and thus, perfect for Christmas, said the former fashion editor.

Boots

These, said the "it girl," look powerful especially when worn with a jumpsuit.

Platforms

As Liz maintained: “Platforms are back, too, so it’s nice to add a little bit of height!” — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo