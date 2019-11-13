A Celebration of Advocacies

The Department of Education hosted not one but two celebrations the ninth anniversary of the “Value of Hard Work and Discipline Advocacy Campaign” and the eighth year of the Ambassador Antonio Cabangon Chua Gintong Parangal Para sa Edukasyon at the historic Bulwagan ng Karunungan.

The “Value of Hard Work and Discipline Advocacy Campaign” is a legacy of the well-loved and dedicated Ambassador Antonio Cabangon Chua. “The advocacy promotes and desires to ensure that the Filipino values of hard work and discipline remain in the heart of every Filipino student and teacher in the country.”

The other occasion that called for the celebration is the Ambassador Antonio Cabangon Chua Gintong Parangal Para sa Edukasyon, a tribute to the chairman emeritus of Fortune Life, Ambassador Chua. The award is given to exemplary educators who showed exceptional hard work and discipline in their profession worthy of emulation by not just the schoolchildren, but also among peers.

The staunch advocate of hard work and discipline and woman of substance Linda Legaspi, hardworking president and CEO of MaryLindbert International, welcomed the honored guests and distinguished awardees led by DepEd Secretary Leonor Magtolis Briones and Usec. Diosdado San Antonio.

Evelyn Carada, EVP and GM of Fortune Life, highlighted the many, many success stories of the advocacy and delivered “the wholehearted gratitude of Fortune Life especially to all teachers and educators of the Philippines supporting the advocacy program.”

Now you know, Gintong Parangal Para sa Edukasyon–Guro was given to five exceptionally value-laden educators: Cecilia Custodio, Ernesto Dizon, Markson Mejia, Ronaldo Reyes and Joenary Silao. Recognition for the Gintong Parangal Para sa Edukasyon–Pamumuno was given to five hardworking and disciplined education leaders: Dr. Jenalyn Corpuz, Dr. Melody Cruz, Dr. Bianito Dagatan, Dr. Imelda Sabornido and Dr. Felix Romy Triambulo.

Well, palanggas, praised with a standing ovation was D. Arnold Cabangon, president and CEO of Fortune Life, who pledged continued support to “The Value of Hard Work and Discipline” campaign and Ambassador Antonio Cabangon Chua Gintong Parangal Para sa Edukasyon. He also committed to expansion of the program by reaching more schools and advocating good values to millions of schoolchildren and teachers.

The advocacy is truly very commendable, right, my dahlings? Naturellement.

Keep up the good work, Linda Legaspi, as we move to a brighter future.