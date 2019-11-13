Ways to cope with mental illness

As a brand that truly advocates wellness, Jeunesse Anion recently held an event to spotlight the importance of mental health. During the gathering at Alba Restaurante Español Capitol Commons, campus director and Victory Greenhills pastor Dave Estrera kicked off the event by noting that humans were created as both physical and spiritual.

“When the physical aspect of our lives is compromised it affects our soul and our spirit,” said pastor Estrera. “It’s hard to have a positive outlook on life when one is sick and in pain.”

Philippine-US registered dietitian-nutritionist Cheshire Que also shared that diet, nutrition and exercise play a part in a person’s mental health.

“Poor nutrition causes nutrient deficiencies that affect hormonal imbalance and many other factors that influence mood, thought process and other functions of the brain,” she explained.

Additionally, mental health advocate and YOLO by Renzo Suntay founder Sheila Suntay lost her eldest son because of depression in 2018.

“Depression is not being ungrateful for the blessings that we have. It’s an illness people did not choose to have for themselves,” Suntay said

Mental health is such a sensitive topic but it’s an important issue to discuss and Jeunesse Anion takes part in putting an end to the stigma of mental illness. If you’re a person who suffers from a mental condition, know that your feelings are valid and your situation is not hopeless. Seek out professional help and always surround yourself with positive people who look out for your well-being,” said beauty titlist and Jeunesse Anion ambassador Ivanna Pacis.

Jeunesse Anion offers sanitary pads in five variants: Ultra-day pad, Day Pad non-wing, Ultra-Night pad, All-Night, and Panty Liner.

