GlutaMAX soap is the first and only soap in the Philippines to harness the power of NanoWhite Technology—a safe, effective, and very powerful innovation in skin lightening.
Photo Release
Glutamax reveals technology behind glowing skin
(Philstar.com) - November 12, 2019 - 8:00am

MANILA, Philippines — A glowing and even skin tone used to be the trademark of actors and actresses or those who can afford to visit the dermatologist regularly. This is understandable because certain skin care procedures may be expensive.

Thankfully with new technologies, everyone can now achieve glowing and even skin tone at a more reasonable cost.

Introducing GlutaMAX Lightening Soap with Glutathione. For only P175, GlutaMAX soap is the first and only soap in the Philippines to harness the power of NanoWhite Technology—a safe, effective, and very powerful innovation in skin lightening.

Other ingredients that make GlutaMAX effective include Premium Glutathione (helps lighten and even out skin tone), Superox-C (helps achieve healthier looking skin), and BeeTox (helps remove wrinkles and age spots). 

Until November 30, get 25% off with every purchase of GlutaMAX soap at any Watsons branch by downloading the e-coupon from glutamax.com.ph and present it to the Watsons cashier to get the discount! A 25% off e-coupon is also available for GlutaMAX Reduced Glutathione Capsules Blister Pack 10s.

 

Per DOH-FDA CFRR Permit No.: 1449 s. 2019

