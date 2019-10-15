Seiko 5 Sports unveils 27 new looks at much-awaited Philippine launch

MANILA, Philippines — For over 50 years, the Seiko 5 Sports has delivered reliability, durability, performance and value, endearing it to generations of watch lovers.

Today, Seiko 5 Sports continues to celebrate individuality with its new designs and broad collection.

The 2019 collection will finally be launched in the Philippines on October 16, 2019 at the SMX Convention Center Aura, Taguig City, after much anticipation from Filipino fans.

The Seiko 5 Sports is indeed a charmer famous for its distinct qualities: an automatic movement, a day-date display, significant water resistance, a recessed crown at the four o’ clock position, and a case and bracelet built for durability.

The revival of a Seiko classic includes 27 new looks tailored to the taste of young professionals in modern times.

There’s something for every style: Sports for the casual yet attractively stylish; Suits for the cultured and sophisticated; Specialist for the classy charmer; Street for the bold; and Sense for the creative.

Everyone is invited to choose their styles and come in their Seiko personas at the grand launch.

Booth activities and surprising rewards are in-store for walk-in guests. Get a chance to be a DJ for a day, create wall art, or learn coffee art!

DJ Crwn and Ben&Ben are set to hype up the guests with live performances, to be followed by an all-day party music from DJ Toby Panlilio and DJ Javi Vargas.

Lastly, great discounts await Seiko watch enthusiasts on the day of the event. Enjoy a 20% discount with the promo codes from Seiko 5 Sports ambassadors Ben & Ben, Rodjun Cruz, Diane Medina, Khalil Ramos, and Shu Calleja, Iggy Binuya, Jormiel Labador, Curtismith and Een Mercado.

Plus, 15% off will be available for select Seiko products.

For more information visit https://www.seiko5sports.com/en/ and know more about Seiko 5 Sports watches or follow Seiko Philippines on Facebook and Instagram (@seikophilippines) for more details.