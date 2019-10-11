ALLURE
Get the look: Jayda Avanzado shares style, shopping tips
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - October 11, 2019 - 9:57am

MANILA, Philippines — When it comes to showing off her simple but exuberant and youthful style, Jayda Avanzado's taste is as good as that of anyone in Philippine showbiz. 

During the recent launch of Surplus' Makati flagship store, Philstar.com followed the 16-year-old singer to ask for style and shopping tips. 

Last ABS-CBN Ball, Jayda was named as among editors' and fans' best dressed picks.

"I'm [really] no expert," she humbly warned beforehand. "But I'd describe my style as kind of sporty glam [and] girly with a bit of edge."

Jayda shared that her go-to pieces included "cool laid-back kind[s] of streetwear." She said, "I'm very much into denim and other jackets. I do like ripped skinny jeans and boots, [and] another thing that I'm into is cropped tops."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A woman should dress to be remembered, not simply to be noticed

A post shared by Jayda (@jayda) on

As she shopped, the daughter of singers Jessa Zaragoza and Dingdong Avanzado donned a cream leather jacket that complemented her peach top. She picked a simple graphic tee that said "A La Folie" and paired it with a pair of shorts or a pair of black, patterned pants for events where she "need[ed] to look put-together." 

"It's just very laid back and I feel like it suits me," she mused about her haul. 

On a practical note, she also emphasized that shoppers should "find the right size" for themselves. 

Ultimately, Jayda chose to end her day on an empowering note for fans. "Wear whatever makes you feel comfortable with yourself," she finished.

Since before her entry into showbiz in 2016, Avanzado has faced all kinds of pressure and online harrassment from her detractors. 

In a sit-down with music portal One Music PH, she explained, “I was 12 years old the first time I experienced cyber bullying. I’ve gotten a lot of below-the-belt comments then, because I posted a picture that people reacted negatively to. Although I had no malicious intentions or anything like that, people seem to take it the wrong way."

Her debut EP "In My Room" is out now on all digital music platforms. — Video and editing by Kathleen Leandicho

