ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
Shoppers exit a Forever 21 store in a shopping mall in Montebello, California on September 30, 2019 a day after the fashion retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Global fast-fashion retailer Forever 21 said it was filing for voluntary bankruptcy Sunday, the latest US brick-and-mortar chain to embark on restructuring as shoppers migrate online.
AFP/Frederic J. Brown
Forever 21 Philippines releases statement amid US bankruptcy filing reports
(Philstar.com) - October 1, 2019 - 6:58pm

MANILA, Philippines — "It’s business as usual for Forever 21 Philippines," such was how the California-based retail giant opened its statement sent via e-mail to Philstar.com.

In a statement sent on Tuesday, the company said: "Forever 21 Philippines on Monday, September 30, assured the public that it remains business as usual and will continue its operation."

This follows after Forever 21 US filed for Chapter 11 that will allow the company to take positive steps to reorganize, return to profitability, and refocus on delivering products to its customers. The company will continue its operations and its online platform, it assured in the statement.

“There is no effect on our Philippine operations. We continue full operations of all 15 stores of Forever 21 in the country. The Philippines continues to be one of the stronger global operations,” SM Retail Inc. President Chito Manalo Jr. said in the statement.

The label also maintained that it is ready for the rise in demand from consumers as the peak season in shopping commences.

“We will continue to offer up-to-date merchandise and are gearing up our marketing investments for the Christmas season,” Manalo added.

Since opening its first store in the country at SM Megamall in 2010, the brand has continuously enjoyed the support of Filipino shoppers who patronize its stylish and affordable retail offerings ranging from women’s wear, men’s fashion, children’s apparel and accessories.

FOREVER 21
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
1 hour ago
Forever 21 Philippines releases statement amid US bankruptcy filing reports
1 hour ago
"It’s business as usual for Forever 21 Philippines," such was how the California-based retail giant opened its statement...
Fashion and Beauty
1 day ago
WATCH: Heart Evangelista admits wearing fake jewelry at Fashion Week
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista is now in Paris Fashion Week, where she recently attended a show by French fashion house...
Fashion and Beauty
Exclusive
1 day ago
SM: Forever 21 in Philippines 'unaffected' by bankruptcy filing
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Forever 21 came to the Philippines through a partnership with the SM Retail Group. It opened its Philippine flagship store...
Fashion and Beauty
2 days ago
How to have fab, fresh hair from day to night
By Michaela Tangan | 2 days ago
Here are hair must-haves for every Filipina.
Fashion and Beauty
Exclusive
6 days ago
Alden Richards’ fashion collection with Avel Bacudio sold out in minutes
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 6 days ago
Kapuso actor Alden Richards’ first fashion collection in collaboration with international Filipino designer Avel Bacudio...
Fashion and Beauty
6 days ago
Sugoi! Your next Uniqlo shirt will be made out of plastic bottles
By Therese Jamora-Garceau | 6 days ago
I have seen the future of fashion, and it is Uniqlo.
Fashion and Beauty
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with