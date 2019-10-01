Forever 21 Philippines releases statement amid US bankruptcy filing reports

MANILA, Philippines — "It’s business as usual for Forever 21 Philippines," such was how the California-based retail giant opened its statement sent via e-mail to Philstar.com.

In a statement sent on Tuesday, the company said: "Forever 21 Philippines on Monday, September 30, assured the public that it remains business as usual and will continue its operation."

This follows after Forever 21 US filed for Chapter 11 that will allow the company to take positive steps to reorganize, return to profitability, and refocus on delivering products to its customers. The company will continue its operations and its online platform, it assured in the statement.

“There is no effect on our Philippine operations. We continue full operations of all 15 stores of Forever 21 in the country. The Philippines continues to be one of the stronger global operations,” SM Retail Inc. President Chito Manalo Jr. said in the statement.

The label also maintained that it is ready for the rise in demand from consumers as the peak season in shopping commences.

“We will continue to offer up-to-date merchandise and are gearing up our marketing investments for the Christmas season,” Manalo added.

Since opening its first store in the country at SM Megamall in 2010, the brand has continuously enjoyed the support of Filipino shoppers who patronize its stylish and affordable retail offerings ranging from women’s wear, men’s fashion, children’s apparel and accessories.