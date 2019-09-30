WATCH: Heart Evangelista admits wearing fake jewelry at Fashion Week

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista is now in Paris Fashion Week, where she recently attended a show by French fashion house Hermes, with former Girls' Generation member Jessica Jung as seatmate.

In a recent interview with Philstar.com, Heart revealed that she wears fake jewelry abroad because she’s afraid to travel with genuine ones.

Heart said that wearing fake jewelry, such as cubic zirconia and gold-plated pieces, at Fashion Week was her biggest secret.

“Actually, that's my biggest secret, which I was about to say. When I travel, I usually bring all my fake jewelry. Sometimes, they're a lookalike of what I really have, except (for) some stuff,” Heart revealed.



The wife of former senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero added that she’s not “maarte” when it comes to wearing fake jewelry and she’s lucky that she doesn’t get itchy wearing them.



“I bring fake because I'm afraid to travel with real (ones) especially (because) I like to change up when I'm in fashion week, I changed my jewelry a lot. I liked to mix; I'm not maarte sa gano’n. I'm lucky I don't get itchy. Some people get itchy," she explained.

"I love fake stuff too na jewelry. I mean, it's just all about if you look good then why not?”



For Heart, jewelry is important for a woman to express her individuality.

“It's a cherry on top. For me, it's really to express my individuality. You can change your dress or wear whatever but the jewelry stays,” she stressed.

Heart’s new jewelry collection, 2019 Royal Gem x Love Marie: The Modern Muse, includes paintings from her 2018 In Full Bloom collection. — Video by Erwin Cagadas Jr.